Geeetech Thunder High speed 3D Printer for Spring Sale, Save $250 Now

Thunder Spring Sale

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the time of spring, Geeetech offers all with a big discount on featured 3D printer, Thunder fast speed Pinter. From Feb.21st to Feb.28th(GMT+8),go to Geeetech official store get Thunder high speed 3D printer with price of $449, which can save $250.Check here for purchase: https://www.geeetech.com/link-75.html Officially said Thunder can reach 300mm/s in printing with acceleration of 5000mm/s² for X-axis and 4000mm/s² for Y-axis. To realize fast speed, it’s equipped with 5 cooling fans—Two high volume heat dissipation fans on the hot end, two large auxiliary parting cooling fan and one model cooling fan.Geeetech adopted dual drive gear extruder, high power heating module and large volume nozzle for extrusion, and 5 cooling fans for hotend and model cooling. From the melting of filament to extrusion and cooling, THUNDER gains further better performance than traditional FDM 3D printers.SpecificationForming technology: FDMPower input: AC 115/230,50/60HzPrint thickness: 0.1~0.2mmPower output: DC24V/14.6A,350WSupporting filament: 1.75mmPL A/ABS/PLA Wood-polymer/PVA/ HIPS/PETG,ETCPrint size: 250*250*260mmPrinting method: TF card/USB cablePrinting speed:≤300mm/sPrint precision: +0.1mmNozzle diameter: 0.4mmSlicing software: EasyPrint,Repetier- Host,CuraNumber of nozzles: 1Maximum temperature of hot bed : 110'CSupported file formats: .GcodeOperating ambient temperature : 10~40°CMaximum nozzle temperature : 250°CPrinter size: 472(L)*488(W)*525(H)mmPackage size: 553(L)*544(W)*330(H)mmNet weight:. 10.7kgPackage weight. 13.4kgOther Featured 3D Printers:ABL Auto-leveling Mizar S 3D Printer: https://bit.ly/3YPGb04 Dual Print Head Mizar M 3D Printer: https://bit.ly/3WbzeVn Alkaid 2K LCD Resin 3D Printer: https://bit.ly/4108HOn Silent Drivers Mizar Pro 3D Printer: http://bit.ly/414uHro DIY Assembly Mizar 3D Printer: http://bit.ly/3I6qxXp About GeeetechGeeetech, known as Shenzhen Getech Technology Co.,Ltd, is a high technology company mainly known for 3D printier R&D and manufacturing, providing affordable, high quality FDM and resin printers and filament to word’s 3D printing enthusiasts. Since established at 2013, Geeetech has currently designed 16 different models of 3D printer and manufactured billions of filament.

Thunder High Speed 3D Printer Testing