Third Annual CrossFit Sea Dog Summer Showdown to Benefit Warriors Choice Foundation on April 1-2 in Jupiter, Florida
(L-R) Warriors Choice Founder Anthony Longo with local supporter Nelson Villalobos, and U.S. Army Captain, Erik Stanbra, owner of Superior Fence of Palm Beach.
(L-R) Kelli and Adam Davis, owners and Founders of CrossFit Sea Dog, with Warriors Choice Foundation Executive Director Anthony Longo and his service dog Bourbon.
Third annual event is the first time adaptive athletes are participating in the competition and features a demonstration by renowned dog trainer Cody Tallent.
Adaptive athletes add a new element to the competition which demonstrates the strength and perseverance to overcome adversity. It’s a triumph of the human spirit. I’m enthralled to be a part of that.”JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA , March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual Sea Dog Summer Showdown commencing on April 1, is a two-day community-oriented, family-friendly athletic competition to raise funds for local non-profit organization Warriors Choice Foundation (WCF). This year’s event marks an evolution from previous years, with all the athletes participating on April 2 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater at Carlin Park, 750 South, Florida A1A, in Jupiter, Florida.
— Anthony Longo, Founder Warriors' Choice Foundation
Warriors Choice Foundation will be on full display with members of their team. Former Special Force operators will provide a military display to show the public the exacting capabilities and potential of fantastic animals. Special guest Marine Corps Combat Veteran Cody Tallent will be the decoy during the demonstration.
"Cody is being brought in for the event to electrify on goers with his talent as a decoy," said WCF Founder and Executive Director Anthony Longo.
Tallent’s training background includes providing the Naval Special Warfare Development Group or DEVGRU, AKA “SEAL Team Six,” with extraordinary dogs.
In addition to the various athletic events outlined below, the Sea Dog Summer Showdown will feature a vendor area that will provide products that support health and wellness. The event promotes our community, where we will be hosting various local businesses, including animal/dog corporations. Attendees will be able to enjoy delicious food trucks, and beverages will be on-site during both days of the competition.
"I'm especially looking forward to including the adaptive athlete division this year because a number of elite athletes will be competing," said Longo. “Adaptive athletes add a new element to the competition which demonstrates the strength and perseverance to overcome adversity. It’s a triumph of the human spirit, and I’m enthralled to be a part of that atmosphere.”
“CrossFit Sea Dog chose local non-profit organization, Warriors Choice Foundation as the recipient of the proceeds from Sea Dog Summer Showdown due to the organization’s integrity and passion for providing individually tailored services to combat veterans, including service dogs, adaptive residential programs, and rehabilitative services,” said CrossFit Sea Dog Co-Founder and Co-Creator of Sea Dog Summer Showdown, Kelli Davis.
“Last year, I was impressed by how helpful and friendly the volunteers were and how well organized and marked everything was. I have participated in other competitions, and this one was top-notch,” said Mellisa Montalvo. “I felt fully supported throughout my entire journey. The Sea Dog Summer Showdown is a great event for a good cause!”
As in previous years’ events, the Sea Dog Summer Showdown is dedicated to its mission to support the Warriors Choice Foundation (WCF). Veterans created WCF to help combat veterans with PTSD and mental illness. Their service dog program provides combat veterans with highly trained Belgian Malinois canines that assist with physical and emotional independence. They also offer wellness retreats in South Florida that promote relaxation and inner harmony. WCF provides all services at no cost. They aim to help those who have honorably served and protected our country.
ATHLETIC DIVISIONS:
RX Male / Female / Co-Ed
Masters (40-50) Male / Female / Co-Ed
Grand Masters (50+) Male / Female / Co-Ed
Scaled Male / Female / Co-Ed
Intermediate Male / Female / Co-Ed
NEW - General Adaptive Individual
REGISTRATION NOTES:
Team names must be unique & are subject to edits
Click here to register.
REFUNDS/TRANSFERS:
Please note that all sales are final (no refunds). You can transfer your ticket to another athlete if you cannot compete for an unexpected reason.
ENTRANCES:
400 S. S.R. A1A, Jupiter, Florida
Seabreeze Amphitheater: 750 S. S.R. A1A, Jupiter, Florida
DIRECTIONS:
Transportation by car:
Florida residents located south of Jupiter, FL: I-95 North toward Daytona Beach, take exit 87A onto SR-706 East toward Jupiter, Orlando; (travel 4.9 miles) turn right onto S Highway A1A, and then turn right onto Van Kessel Pkwy.
I-95 South toward Miami, take exit 87A onto SR-706 East toward Jupiter, Orlando (travel 4.9 miles), turn right onto S Highway A1A, and then turn right onto Van Kessel Pkwy.
Alternative Transportation by Brightline:
Patrons will disembark at the West Palm Beach Station, 501 Evernia St., WPB, FL 33401, and then use rideshare apps Uber or Lyft to Carlin Park.
About Warriors’ Choice Foundation (WCF):
Warriors’ Choice Foundation is a 501c(3) charitable organization providing individually tailored service dogs, adaptive residential programs, and streamlined rehabilitative services at no cost. Founded by U.S. Marines Corp Combat Veteran Anthony Longo, Warriors’ Choice Foundation provides service dogs and a tailored curriculum, which varies significantly on a case-by-case basis. Warriors Choice Foundation provides access to service dogs and a unique atmosphere that stimulates and expands the recovery experience through classes, healing, workshops, and recreational retreats.
About CrossFit Sea Dog and Sea Dog Summer Showdown:
CrossFit Sea Dog is a local, private, family-owned business run by Kelli and Adam Davis that aims to improve health and fitness for people of all ages in Jupiter, FL. CrossFit Sea Dog’s core values are an integrity-driven, genuine, and compassionate gym that allows individuals to scale their fitness goals to a level they never thought possible while creating a family-like supportive atmosphere. CrossFit Sea Dog’s gym caters to all individuals and their specific training and athletic needs and is a vital community partner. CrossFit Sea Dog hosts the Sea Dog Summer Showdown to encourage community involvement and give back to those who faithfully served their country.
Media Contact for WCF:
Ms. Brit Summer, PhD
Director of Strategic Communications
Warriors Choice Foundation (WCF)
press@warriorschoice.org
www.warriorschoice.org
