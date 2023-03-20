Submit Release
Busy weekend for Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Texas – Busy weekend for Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents. A total of five human smuggling attempts resulted in the apprehension of nearly 20 undocumented individuals at the I-35 checkpoint.

On Sat. March 18 and Sun. March 19, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties at the I-35 Checkpoint,  apprehended a total of 19 undocumented individuals, involving tractor-trailers and other vehicles.

A total of five cases yielded the apprehension of individuals that were all in the country illegally. Record checks revealed that they were from the country of Mexico and El Salvador. The undocumented individuals were processed accordingly, and the drivers will be prosecuted for human smuggling.

