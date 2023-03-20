Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehends convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station apprehended a convicted sex offender in Rio Bravo, Texas.

On March 19, Border Patrol agents while working their duties apprehended a group of individuals near the Rio Grande. The individuals were transported to Laredo Station for processing.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals identified as Jose Luis Alfaro-Cruz, a 37-year-old Mexican national who was illegally in the country. Jose Luis Alfaro-Cruz had a prior felony conviction for Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Minor. He was taken into custody and was processed for felony reentry.

