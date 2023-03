Media Play News Honors Top Independent Film Distributions

The cover of the March 2023 issue of Media Play News

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Play News , the trade magazine for the home entertainment industry, has come out with its second annual Top Indie Power Players issue, honoring the top executives in independent film distribution.“We launched this annual project in 2022 because we saw a conspicuous void in the world of independent film,” says Thomas K. Arnold, the publisher and editorial director of Media Play News. “There are all sorts of awards and honors for both indie movies and indie filmmakers, but very little attention has been paid to the executives who are charged with bringing this great content to the public.”This year, the Top Indie Power Players list expands to 30 from 20. Honorees, selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges, play a key role in bringing indie product to the home market, which has traditionally been its ultimate destination – via streaming (SVOD and AVOD), digital (TVOD and EST), and disc (DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and 4K Ultra HD).This year’s honorees range from Danny Fisher of FilmRise, one of the world’s largest provides of content in the AVOD/FAST arena, to Richard Lorber of Kino Lorber, known for bringing classic Hollywood movies and more esoteric foreign and other indie films to Blu-ray Disc and DVD.Honorees are profiled in the March 2023 issue of Media Play News.The complete list of honorees:Danny Fisher, FilmRiseChris McGurk, CinedigmErick Opeka, CinedigmGarson Foos, Shout! FactoryMelissa Moab, Shout! FactoryBill Sondheim, Greenfield MediaJoe Amodei, Virgil FilmsKent Sanderson, Decal/Bleecker StreetAndrew Brown, Decal/NeonRichard Lorber, Kino LorberBill Bromiley, Saban FilmsEd Seaman, MVD Entertainment GroupEric Wilkinson, MVD Entertainment GroupDoug Schwab, Maverick EntertainmentShaun Hill, Indican PicturesNick Savva, Giant PicturesMichael Rosenberg, Film MovementJulianne Gorman, Distribution Solutions/Alliance EntertainmentMike Messina, Screen MediaTamara Birkemoe, Screen MediaRich Wolff, Breaking Glass PicturesMitch Mallon, Stadium MediaDan Gurlitz, Soundview Media PartnersDavid Gregory, Severin FilmsAndreas Olavarria, Level 33 EntertainmentMalik Ali, MPI Media GroupRobert Blair, VCI EntertainmentWilliam Lustig, Blue UndergroundBerry Meyerowitz, Quiver DistributionAndy Lyon, 101 Films