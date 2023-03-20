Media Play News Honors Top Independent Film Distributions
Media Play News has come out with its second annual Top Indie Power Players issue, honoring the top executives in independent film distribution.
We launched this annual project in 2022 because we saw a conspicuous void in the world of independent film.”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Play News, the trade magazine for the home entertainment industry, has come out with its second annual Top Indie Power Players issue, honoring the top executives in independent film distribution.
“We launched this annual project in 2022 because we saw a conspicuous void in the world of independent film,” says Thomas K. Arnold, the publisher and editorial director of Media Play News. “There are all sorts of awards and honors for both indie movies and indie filmmakers, but very little attention has been paid to the executives who are charged with bringing this great content to the public.”
This year, the Top Indie Power Players list expands to 30 from 20. Honorees, selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges, play a key role in bringing indie product to the home market, which has traditionally been its ultimate destination – via streaming (SVOD and AVOD), digital (TVOD and EST), and disc (DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and 4K Ultra HD).
This year’s honorees range from Danny Fisher of FilmRise, one of the world’s largest provides of content in the AVOD/FAST arena, to Richard Lorber of Kino Lorber, known for bringing classic Hollywood movies and more esoteric foreign and other indie films to Blu-ray Disc and DVD.
Honorees are profiled in the March 2023 issue of Media Play News.
The complete list of honorees:
Danny Fisher, FilmRise
Chris McGurk, Cinedigm
Erick Opeka, Cinedigm
Garson Foos, Shout! Factory
Melissa Moab, Shout! Factory
Bill Sondheim, Greenfield Media
Joe Amodei, Virgil Films
Kent Sanderson, Decal/Bleecker Street
Andrew Brown, Decal/Neon
Richard Lorber, Kino Lorber
Bill Bromiley, Saban Films
Ed Seaman, MVD Entertainment Group
Eric Wilkinson, MVD Entertainment Group
Doug Schwab, Maverick Entertainment
Shaun Hill, Indican Pictures
Nick Savva, Giant Pictures
Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement
Julianne Gorman, Distribution Solutions/Alliance Entertainment
Mike Messina, Screen Media
Tamara Birkemoe, Screen Media
Rich Wolff, Breaking Glass Pictures
Mitch Mallon, Stadium Media
Dan Gurlitz, Soundview Media Partners
David Gregory, Severin Films
Andreas Olavarria, Level 33 Entertainment
Malik Ali, MPI Media Group
Robert Blair, VCI Entertainment
William Lustig, Blue Underground
Berry Meyerowitz, Quiver Distribution
Andy Lyon, 101 Films
