Voting Is Now Open for the 2023 Home Entertainment Media Play Awards
Annual awards contest honors the best home entertainment releases in streaming, on digital and on disc
We broadened the awards several years ago to include streaming because we want people to think of home entertainment as a broad, inclusive term.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer voting has begun for the 2023 Home Entertainment Media Play Awards. This is the 13th year of the annual home entertainment industry honors, and the sixth year they have been presented by Media Play News.
Through March 31, film and TV fans and home entertainment enthusiasts can visit MediaPlayNews.com/awards/ballot to select their favorite home entertainment releases of 2022, as nominated by studios, distributors and home entertainment industry professionals.
The awards cover a wide array of home entertainment options, including streaming, from SVOD to AVOD and FAST; DVD, Blu-ray Disc and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray; premium video-on-demand (PVOD) and digital sellthrough.
The results of the consumer vote will be combined with ballots submitted by a panel of expert judges.
“Best of show” winners are then selected from among all eligible submissions for Packaged-Media Title of the Year, TV Disc Release of the Year and Best Blu-ray Disc. A “Fan-Favorite” trophy also will be awarded for the single title receiving the most consumer votes. Judges may also present awards based on special merit.
Winners will be announced April 17.
Last year’s Home Entertainment Media Play Awards saw Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition earn the top prize, voted Title of the Year.
"We broadened the awards several years ago to include streaming because we want people to think of home entertainment as a broad, inclusive term," said Media Play News publisher Thomas K. Arnold. "Home entertainment simply means consuming entertainment at home, on demand - regardless of whether it's on a disc, a digital rental or purchase, or on a streaming service."
