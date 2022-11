The November 2022 issue of Media Play News salutes the 40 most important people in streaming.

The pioneers, the trailblazers, the heavy hitters, the innovators

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Play News is out with its first-ever salute to The 40 Most Important People in Streaming . The executives driving the streaming business are profiled in the November 2022 issue of Media Play News, one of five Hollywood trades and the only one to focus on the distribution of entertainment to the home.Streaming is the dominant way to watch entertainment in the home or on the go. Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), in which consumers, for a monthly fee, get to watch as many movies, series or shows offered by a specific service as they like, now accounts for 80% of all home entertainment spending.And yet despite this success, the increasingly competitive streaming business continues to evolve. SVOD has spawned two variants: ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported television (FAST). AVOD has two different business models. In the traditional model, viewers can watch movies, TV shows and other programs, on demand, for free, with streaming services making their money from other revenue sources, mostly the sale of advertising. The other model, pioneered more than a decade ago by Hulu, has SVOD services offering subscribers a lower monthly fee in return for watching commercials. FAST offers linear channels supported by ads, just over the Internet instead of through cable or broadcast.Coming up with a list of the 40 most important people in streaming is no easy task. Defining “important” is subjective, and our approach was to not limit ourselves to revenue and subscriber counts lest we come up with a list made up entirely of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ executives. We also factored in a variety of other attributes, including the candidate’s role in the development and growth of the streaming business, innovation and creativity, and reaching underserved audiences. Nominations were open to the public, with the final 40 chosen by a blue-ribbon committee assembled by Media Play News’ editorial team.The honor roll:Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, NetflixGreg Peters, NetflixMichael Paull, Disney StreamingAlisa Bowen, Disney+Joe Earley, HuluJB Perrette, Warner Bros. DiscoveryTyler Whitworth and Avi Saxena, Warner Bros. DiscoveryAlbert Cheng, Prime VideoMike Hopkins, Prime Video/MGM/Amazon StudiosRyan Pirozzi, Amazon FreeveeDan Cohen, Paramount GlobalTom Ryan, Paramount GlobalJim Packer, LionsgateKeith Le Goy, Sony Pictures EntertainmentMatt Strauss, NBCUniversalKelly Campbell, PeacockDanny Fisher, FilmRiseBill Rouhana, Chicken Soup for the Soul EntertainmentGalen Smith and Jonathan Katz, Chicken Soup for the Soul EntertainmentAdam Lewinson, TubiAlison Hoffman, StarzAndrea Downing, PBS DistributionMiguel Penella, AMC NetworksErick Opeka, CinedigmDevin Griffin, BET+Anthony Wood, RokuCameron Douglas, Vudu/FandangoJamie Erlicht and Zak Van Amburg, Apple TV+Mark Garner, A+E NetworksKatherine Pond, VizioMitchel Berger, CrunchyrollJennie Baired, BBCSteve Walter, VerizonStefan Van Engen, XumoBill Neighbors, XperiChris Blandy, Amazon Web ServiceGene Pao, Shout! FactoryScott Olechowski, PlexPaul Colichman, Here TVIsabel Rafferty Zavala, Canela Media