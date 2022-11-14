Media Play News Salutes The 40 Most Important People in Streaming
The pioneers, the trailblazers, the heavy hitters, the innovatorsCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Play News is out with its first-ever salute to The 40 Most Important People in Streaming. The executives driving the streaming business are profiled in the November 2022 issue of Media Play News, one of five Hollywood trades and the only one to focus on the distribution of entertainment to the home.
Streaming is the dominant way to watch entertainment in the home or on the go. Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), in which consumers, for a monthly fee, get to watch as many movies, series or shows offered by a specific service as they like, now accounts for 80% of all home entertainment spending.
And yet despite this success, the increasingly competitive streaming business continues to evolve. SVOD has spawned two variants: ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported television (FAST). AVOD has two different business models. In the traditional model, viewers can watch movies, TV shows and other programs, on demand, for free, with streaming services making their money from other revenue sources, mostly the sale of advertising. The other model, pioneered more than a decade ago by Hulu, has SVOD services offering subscribers a lower monthly fee in return for watching commercials. FAST offers linear channels supported by ads, just over the Internet instead of through cable or broadcast.
Coming up with a list of the 40 most important people in streaming is no easy task. Defining “important” is subjective, and our approach was to not limit ourselves to revenue and subscriber counts lest we come up with a list made up entirely of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ executives. We also factored in a variety of other attributes, including the candidate’s role in the development and growth of the streaming business, innovation and creativity, and reaching underserved audiences. Nominations were open to the public, with the final 40 chosen by a blue-ribbon committee assembled by Media Play News’ editorial team.
The honor roll:
Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, Netflix
Greg Peters, Netflix
Michael Paull, Disney Streaming
Alisa Bowen, Disney+
Joe Earley, Hulu
JB Perrette, Warner Bros. Discovery
Tyler Whitworth and Avi Saxena, Warner Bros. Discovery
Albert Cheng, Prime Video
Mike Hopkins, Prime Video/MGM/Amazon Studios
Ryan Pirozzi, Amazon Freevee
Dan Cohen, Paramount Global
Tom Ryan, Paramount Global
Jim Packer, Lionsgate
Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Entertainment
Matt Strauss, NBCUniversal
Kelly Campbell, Peacock
Danny Fisher, FilmRise
Bill Rouhana, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Galen Smith and Jonathan Katz, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Adam Lewinson, Tubi
Alison Hoffman, Starz
Andrea Downing, PBS Distribution
Miguel Penella, AMC Networks
Erick Opeka, Cinedigm
Devin Griffin, BET+
Anthony Wood, Roku
Cameron Douglas, Vudu/Fandango
Jamie Erlicht and Zak Van Amburg, Apple TV+
Mark Garner, A+E Networks
Katherine Pond, Vizio
Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll
Jennie Baired, BBC
Steve Walter, Verizon
Stefan Van Engen, Xumo
Bill Neighbors, Xperi
Chris Blandy, Amazon Web Service
Gene Pao, Shout! Factory
Scott Olechowski, Plex
Paul Colichman, Here TV
Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Canela Media
