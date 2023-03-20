Patricia Guerrero brings parents’ lessons of ‘sharing your voice’ to California Supreme Court

Patricia Guerrero is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country. That’s after an illustrious career marked by firsts: First generation to be born in the United States, valedictorian of her high school class, first generation in her family to go to college, first choice for numerous scholarships while attending University of California, Berkeley, and ― in 2022 ― first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court as an associate justice.