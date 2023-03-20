Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,529 in the last 365 days.

Patricia Guerrero brings parents’ lessons of ‘sharing your voice’ to California Supreme Court

Patricia Guerrero is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country. That’s after an illustrious career marked by firsts: First generation to be born in the United States, valedictorian of her high school class, first generation in her family to go to college, first choice for numerous scholarships while attending University of California, Berkeley, and ― in 2022 ― first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court as an associate justice.

You just read:

Patricia Guerrero brings parents’ lessons of ‘sharing your voice’ to California Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more