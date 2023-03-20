Congratulatory telegrams on behalf of a number of heads of state on the occasion of the International Holiday of Navruz

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On the eve of Navruz, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the International Navruz Holiday on behalf of a number of heads of state, government and leaders of international and regional organizations.

The President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, in his congratulations to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, wrote the following:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the traditional holiday of Navruz in Tajikistan, let me, on behalf of the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Chinese people, as well as on my own behalf, express congratulations to the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the friendly people of Tajikistan!

At our bilateral meeting held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand in September last year, we exchanged views on deepening bilateral relations, expanding business cooperation, as well as on issues of common interest, reached a number of important agreements, which indicated to further development of relations between China and Tajikistan.

I pay great attention to the development of Sino-Tajik relations, welcome you to participate in the first China-Central Asia Summit and pay a state visit to China in May this year, I look forward to discussing with you a grandiose plan for developing relations between China and Central Asia and relations between China and Tajikistan, with the aim of advancing bilateral cooperation to a new stage.

I wish you good health and great success in your work.

I wish the friendly people of Tajikistan happiness and prosperity.”

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, sent the following telegram:

"Your Excellency Emomali Rahmon,

Dear President of the Republic of Tajikistan

I sincerely and with great joy congratulate you, Your Excellency, and dear Tajik people on the advent of ancient Navruz, on the celebration of the revival of nature and the beginning of the 1402 Hijri solar year.

Spring is a season of change in the earth and nature, renewal and rebirth, and also a sign to reflect on one of the brightest natural beauties of being on the way to behold the Creator. Navruz, being an ancient tradition filled with benevolence, is the source of culture and a rich millennia-old civilization, a manifestation of love and kindness, a harbinger of freshness and purity, a symbol of cordiality and inexhaustible divine power.

I express the hope that thanks to the current Navruz, which brings goodness and happiness, there will be a great change in the state and hearts of our peoples and through our ancient historical ties and cultural community dating back to Navruz, we will be able to achieve further development and deepening of friendly ties on the paths of progress of our peoples and relations between our countries. In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its readiness to increasingly develop cooperation relations with all countries of the Navruz area in the name of strengthening peace and stability in the region and in the world as a whole.

I ask the Almighty for health and success to His Excellency, and for the people of the friendly and fraternal Republic of Tajikistan - well-being and happiness,

I wish this year to be blessed for all."

The congratulatory letter from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reads as follows:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Dear brother!

I cordially congratulate you, Your Excellency, and the friendly people of Tajikistan on the holiday of Navruz - the day of awakening and renewal of nature.

The reverent essence of Navruz for thousands of years has been clearly manifested in the nobility of our fraternal peoples, and today this unique holiday inspires endless joy in our hearts.

We are especially pleased that in recent years the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and interest, has been expanding.

I firmly believe that as a result of our forthcoming high-level dialogues and joint efforts, the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our friendly countries will be further developed.

Taking this opportunity, in these joyful days I wish you and all members of your family good health, happiness, and peace and constant progress to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his congratulations notes the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and all the people of Tajikistan on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday.

Our fraternal peoples meet with special warmth this anciently revered holiday as a triumph of harmony and unity, the personification of selfless goodness and happiness. May the bright days of Nauryz illuminate us with warmth, granting prosperity to our states.

I am convinced that thanks to joint efforts, the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership, based on strong friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of our close peoples.

Taking this opportunity, dear Emomali Sharipovich, I wish you success in all your undertakings for the sake of a bright future and prosperity of Tajikistan, your people - happiness and prosperity.

May Nauryz bring wealth and prosperity to every home!”

Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said in his message:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

Congratulations on the Nauryz holiday - the great celebration of spring nature.

May the peace and harmony of the blessed Nauryz generously endow our friendly countries, bring joy and prosperity.

I express confidence that during this common holiday the interaction between our states, based on spiritual values and friendly ties, will be further strengthened.

At this wonderful moment, dear Emomali Sharipovich, I wish you good health and great happiness, and a peaceful life and well-being to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

In his congratulations, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expresses the following wish:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I have the honor to send you and all the fraternal people of the Republic of Tajikistan my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the International Novruz Holiday.

Novruz, being a herald of the revival of nature, renewal and creation, embodied universal values - peace, humanism and good neighborliness. This holiday, being our common heritage, plays an important role in bringing peoples closer together and helps to strengthen trusting interstate relations.

May this bright holiday be marked for you and for all the people of your country with joy, happiness and prosperity!”

The congratulation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev says:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz holiday.

This holiday, which is an expression of respect for the eternal order of nature, is a valuable contribution of our peoples to the culture of mankind. Being a symbol of awakening, freshness and beauty, this holiday, delving into the hearts of people, glorifies mutual understanding, friendship and unity in all its glory.

I believe that in accordance with the will of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the Azerbaijani-Tajik relations of friendship and cooperation.

I wish you good health, happiness, success, and eternal well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Tajikistan.”

Sadyr Japarov - President of the Kyrgyz Republic in his message noted:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and all the people of Tajikistan on the occasion of the Nooruz holiday.

This holiday, celebrated by our peoples, symbolizes the onset of the long-awaited spring and the awakening of nature. Nooruz reflects the common history of our peoples, which are manifested in the similarity of customs and cultural values.

I am confident that relations between the two countries will be strengthened and deepened in the spirit of mutual trust, friendship and good neighborliness.

I wish you good health, well-being and success in your state activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Tajikistan.”

The congratulatory message of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud says the following:

"Dear brother,

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

May Allah save him,

With great joy, I sincerely congratulate His Excellency on the occasion of the Navruz holiday, and wish His Excellency the best wishes for health and happiness, and continuous progress and prosperity to the Government and people of the fraternal Republic of Tajikistan.”

The congratulatory message of the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reads as follows:

"Dear brother,

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

May Allah save him,

With great joy, I sincerely congratulate His Excellency on the occasion of the Navruz holiday, and extend to His Excellency the best wishes for health and happiness, and continuous progress and prosperity to the Government and people of the fraternal Republic of Tajikistan.”

Congratulatory telegrams addressed to the President of the country on the occasion of the International Holiday of Navruz continue to arrive.