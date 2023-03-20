Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2100 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the 2100 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:54 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, 32-year-old Aaron Liverpool, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

###