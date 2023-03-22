Discover Quito's Beautiful scenery & experiences for Exploration
Mountain biking in Quito, the Capital of the Center of the World allows visitors to connect nature with their adventurous spiritQUITO, ECUADOR, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito is the ideal destination for mountain biking due to its wonderful landscapes, terrain, perfect places to go up and down through all types of surfaces and for its wide range of nature tourism, where small trails can be crossed by forests, admiring the biodiversity of the area.
Tourists can enjoy cycling tours between not only forests but rivers and waterfalls; and have different levels of difficulty, from the easiest for beginner cyclists to real challenges for the most experienced.
In addition, Quito has bicycle rental services and equipment to guarantee safety during the journey; and trained tour guides who will go with visitors on their tours, offering information on the region history, culture, and biodiversity.
El Chaquiñán Route
El Chaquiñán is a cycling route that crosses the parishes of Cumbayá, Tumbaco and Puembo, it runs along a section of the old railway that linked the north of the country, the Andean Region with the Ecuadorian coast.
It is a simple cycling route; it does not present very pronounced elevations or technical unevenness in its route. However, due to its length, it is recommended that the person have previous experience on routes of at least two hours by bicycle.
• 100% cyclable route
• Difficulty: low
• Distance: 20.5 kilometers
Route Lloa – Palmyra
The road from Lloa to Palmira is shared with vehicles, so you should always drive to the right; It presents short elevations and slight descents, in some curves there are natural viewpoints with incredible views of the Guagua Pichincha and Atacazo volcanoes and the landscapes of the place.
Along the route there are various farms, which offer dairy products to visitors such as cheese, milk and yogurt, and large areas of grasslands always under the watchful eye of the Guagua Pichincha.
• 100% cyclable route
• Difficulty: low
• Distance: 12.4 kilometers
Pululahua Route
Descending from the Mirador del Pululahua to the heart of one of the few inhabited craters in the world, the trail offers dizzying descents that have been the scene of multiple cycling races.
In Pululahua and its surroundings you can take several routes with different difficulties and modalities such as the return to Pondoña from Moraspungo; the route between Tanlahua and Puluahua; and those that enter from the parish of Calacalí or the Community of Yunquilla; among other.
• 100% cyclable route
• Difficulty: medium
• Distance: 6.5 kilometers to 26 kilometers.
Route Pact – Mashpi
Approximately 70 km. from Quito, in the northwest of the Metropolitan District, in the parish of Pacto there are wide roads bordered by the greenery of the mountains that make the area ideal for practicing mountain biking. The route crosses a large part of the Mashpi-Guaycuyacu-Sahuangal Conservation and Sustainable Use Area, the first Natural Protected Area of the Metropolitan District of Quito.
• 100% cyclable route
• Difficulty: medium
• Distance: 39 kilometers
Route Nono - Alaspungo
In its 13 km. of extension along slightly traveled dirt roads offer beautiful and unique landscapes. A short and easy route for anyone, it has some long ascents that are worth the effort and the reward of a spectacular view of the Rucu and Guagua Pichincha volcanoes to the east; and a kind of cloud mattress that covers the lower lands to the west.
• 100% cyclable route
• Difficulty: low
• Distance: 13.3 kilometers
