District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. & South Fulton Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Williams- Brown Host Town Hall

City of South Fulton Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Williams-Brown

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr.

District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. and South Fulton Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Williams-Brown are hosting a town hall on the 2023 homestead exemption.

We understand how important it is for homeowners to be able to take advantage of this valuable tax break”
— Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown
SOUTH FULTON, GA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. and South Fulton Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Williams-Brown are hosting a town hall to provide information on
the 2023 homestead exemption. The homestead exemption is a legal provision that helps reduce the amount of property taxes on owner-occupied homes.

"We understand how important it is for homeowners to be able to take advantage of this valuable tax break," said Mayor Pro Tem Williams-Brown "This town hall will provide an opportunity for citizens to learn more about the process and ask questions." The home must be your legal residence for all purposes including the registration of your vehicles and the filing of your Federal and Georgia income tax returns. Applications can be filed year round,
but must be submitted on or before April 1st in order to apply for the current tax year. Applications received after April 1st will be applied to the following tax year.

"We want everyone to know that if they are currently claiming homestead elsewhere, they must notify the appropriate authority to remove the exemption," said Mayor Pro Tem Williams-Brown. "Homestead exemptions are not granted on rental property, vacant land or on more than one property (in this state or any other state)."

The 2023 Homestead Exemption Town Hall will take place at Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Road, South Fulton, GA 30349 on Tuesday, March 21st at 6:00 PM. For more information about filing for a homestead exemption please visit https://fultonassessor.org/exemptions/.

About the City of South Fulton

Home to nearly 108,000 residents, the City of South Fulton is Georgia’s fifth-largest city. It covers over 90 square miles and features urban and rural landscapes, with the most undeveloped land on metro Atlanta’s southern side. Incorporated on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is among Georgia’s youngest and fastest-growing cities – on the rise and recognized as the place you want to be. Visit our website or connect with us on social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

Natasha Williams
City of South Fulton
+1 470-827-4404
natasha.williams@cityofsouthfultonga.gov
