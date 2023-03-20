One Planet Group Invites Employees to Make a Difference
One Planet Group logo
Announcing 2023 Service Days
My hope is that this removes any barriers to service so that our team members feel supported in their desire to care for their local communities.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Planet Group is pleased to announce the release of its Service Days calendar for 2023. An essential aspect of One Planet Group's culture and business ethos, Service Days offer team members paid time off to make a difference in their local communities, while also promoting intrinsic happiness amongst employees. The company recognizes the importance of giving back and encourages its employees to participate in these meaningful events. The first Service Day of the year is scheduled for March 21 and will be open to all employees of One Planet Group, including those at Buyerlink, AutoWeb, California.com, One Planet Studios, One Planet Media, and BahaiTeachings.org.
— Payam Zamani, Founder of One Planet Group
"The spirit of giving is a cornerstone of One Planet Group’s company culture. By giving back to others, we have the ability to bring joy and meaning to our lives both personally and professionally. My hope is that our paid Service Days remove any barriers to service so that our team members feel supported in their desire to care for their local communities and also the world at large.” - Payam Zamani, Founder of One Planet Group
Work, when done in the spirit of service, creates the highest and best version of ourselves. One Planet Group strives to create a caring environment for its team members, and in turn, add positive contributions to their larger communities. For each Service Day, One Planet Group’s global office locations coordinate group volunteer activities, offering team members the opportunity to take part, or alternatively, volunteer in whatever way is personally meaningful to them. All employees receive the paid days off regardless of their participation.
In addition to donating time, One Planet Group also has a robust giving program that has most recently raised $170,000 dollars for two organizations working to further girls’ education in Haiti and The Gambia. One Planet Group deeply believes that service to others is necessary to bring unity to the world and to bring us closer as a human race.
This year offices will participate in a variety of activities ranging from beach clean-ups to visiting senior centers. One Planet Group’s headquarters in Walnut Creek, California, will be visiting the Sunrise Senior Center; the office in Victoria, BC will bring home-baked goods to local senior citizens; the Tampa Bay office will participate in a local beach clean-up; the Armenian office will plant trees; the office in American Fork, Utah, will collect, sort, and pack critical aid supplies for Lifting Hands International; the Ukrainian office will be bringing materials and supplies to various hospitals to help the wounded soldiers; the office in Guatemala will be serving lunch, playing games and assisting children with homework at the Hogar Miguel Magone facility; and the Irvine office will be watering milkweed and nectar plants to participate in Monarch Butterfly Stewardship.
Service Days have been an integral part of One Planet’s culture since its inception in 2015. In 2022, One Planet Group volunteered at the Contra Costa and the Second Harvest Food Banks, participated in a Cleanup at Colquitz Creek in Victoria, BC; planted, weeded, and harvested fruit and vegetables at Harvest Solutions Farm in Irvine, CA; helped at-risk and homeless families impacted by Hurricane Ian at Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries and joined a beach cleanup at Jupiter Beach; visited with residents of assisted living facilities and children with special needs in American Fork, Utah; donated food and clothing to Hogar San Vicente de Paul in Guatemala City; supported the construction of eighteen houses for Habitat for Humanity; organized games for local children in the Shengavit neighborhood of Armenia; conducted a programming workshop for local Armenian youth; and donated blood globally.
There will be eight Service Days in 2023, taking place on Tuesday, March 21; Friday, April 21; Monday, May 1; Wednesday, May 24; Monday, May 29; Monday, July 10; Monday, October 16; and Tuesday, October 17.
About One Planet Group
One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.
Infused with foundational values which promote diversity and inclusion, unity, service to humanity, and excellence in all things, One Planet Group strives to foster an environment that promotes equality, love, and empowerment.
The company’s investment portfolio includes over 40 startups representing a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, the focus is on companies that aspire to the concept of ‘Innovation + Intention.’ Specific areas of focus include the future of mobility, education technology, health technology, and environmental solutions.
One Planet Group’s core operating businesses include Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing; Autoweb, providing performance-based marketing solutions to the automotive industry; California.com, a curated guide to traveling and living in California; and Contractors.com, a site connecting homeowners and service providers. One Planet Group also operates BahaiTeachings.org, a non-profit platform that shares personal perspectives to promote the oneness of humanity.
One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, their global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California.
Miriam Cohen
One Planet Group
+1 925-237-9036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn