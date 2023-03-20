Agility Insurance Services Prepares Health Insurance Agents to Assist Consumers That May be Losing Medicaid Coverage

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services is excited to announce its readiness to assist agents in aiding consumers affected by the repeal of the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement. Agility has developed a strategic plan for its agents to be present in the communities that will be impacted by this Texas Medicaid redetermination.

As of November 2022, over 5.6 million Medicaid and CHIP members in Texas will undergo eligibility redetermination within the standard 12-month period. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has developed a plan to stagger the redeterminations over several months, starting on April 1st, and divide the continuous coverage population into three cohorts. The goal is to prioritize redeterminations for those who are most likely to be ineligible or eligible for another program, establish a sustainable renewal schedule for future years, and reduce the risk of overwhelming the eligibility system or workforce. By taking this approach, HHSC aims to manage a large number of redeterminations while ensuring that eligible individuals maintain their coverage.

Agility Insurance Services is excited to utilize its partnership expansion with El Rancho Supermercados, one of the fastest-growing grocers serving Hispanic communities in Texas, to allow its agents to assist consumers with the potential switch from Medicaid to Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare health plans. This partnership presents a significant opportunity for Agility's agents to engage with potential customers, discuss health insurance options, and enroll customers in health plans that meet their needs.

Agility Insurance Services is thrilled to offer its agents the chance to work in storefronts and spaces within El Rancho Supermercados' 28 locations. This opportunity is reserved for agents who have demonstrated excellence in Medicare and ACA health plan product enrollments. The partnership with El Rancho Supermercados and Agility Insurance Services was a success in 2022, and Agility looks forward to expanding its relationship in 2023 and beyond. Agility Insurance Services is committed to making data-driven decisions based on feedback from agents and customers, proud to be working with one of the premier grocers and retailers serving Hispanic communities in the U.S. They look forward to growing with the El Rancho family for many years to come.

When assisting consumers that may be losing their Medicaid coverage, Agility, and its agents work with the following companies in ACA marketplace enrollment as well as with Medicare markets here in Texas:

ACA

Aetna CVS Health

Ambetter

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

CHRISTUS Health

Cigna Health

Molina Healthcare

Oscar Health

UnitedHealthcare

Medicare

UnitedHealthcare Medicare (MAPD + PDP + Medigap)

Humana Medicare (MAPD + PDP)

Aetna Medicare (MAPD + PDP)

Aetna Senior Supplemental (Medigap)

Devoted Health (MAPD)

Wellcare (MAPD + PDP)

Cigna Medicare (MAPD)

Cigna Supplemental Benefits (Medigap)

BCBS of Texas (MAPD + Medigap)

Molina Medicare (MAPD)

Amerigroup (MAPD)

Anthem (MAPD)

Care N' Care (MAPD)

CHRISTUS Health (MAPD)

About Agility Insurance Services

At Agility Insurance Services, our primary focus is to empower health insurance agents with all the necessary tools to make health insurance accessible to anyone, be it individuals or small business owners. Our sales team specializes in health insurance marketing and contracting, ensuring agents have the best resources and support to serve their customers. At Agility, we understand that health insurance is essential, and our agents work tirelessly to provide the best coverage options possible. We are dedicated to providing ample resources to our insurance agents, ensuring they have the essential knowledge and tools to provide the best possible service to those seeking better health coverage.