Data Facts Partners with BeaconInsight for Driver Qualification File Management

Data Facts announces their new partnership with BeaconInsight, a comprehensive workforce management system for employers in regulated industries.

We are excited to integrate with BeaconInsight to offer clients an all-inclusive solution for DOT-compliant hiring, screening, and qualification.” — Lisa May, Executive Vice President at Data Facts

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, is proud to announce this new partnership. BeaconInsight's platform is designed to address the unique needs of the transportation industry, including a robust applicant tracking system ("ATS") with driver qualification file ("DQF") and training and qualification compliance ("TQC") management.

As Data Facts serves many large transportation clients throughout the United States, the addition of BeaconInsight’s offerings was a natural addition to their full suite of background screening, drug screening, and driver screening and monitoring solutions.

Lisa May, Data Facts’ Executive Vice President, explains. "We are excited to integrate with BeaconInsight to offer clients an all-inclusive solution for DOT-compliant hiring, screening, and qualification. We are always searching for the most relevant, up-to-date solutions to keep our clients’ processes seamless, productive, and compliant. BeaconInsight automates several manual processes specific to DOT regulations to provide employers in the transportation industry complete confidence in managing their teams. They were a perfect addition to our robust solution suite. “

Andy Kight, Vice President for BeaconInsight agrees. “We are excited to introduce our industry leading solution to Data Facts clients and prospects. BeaconInsight has been able to take a process that has been traditionally paper and labor intensive, and augment that with integrated partners and paperless onboarding of regulated employees.”

BeaconInsight will be available under the Data Facts umbrella to its transportation and regulated clients of all sizes.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

About BeaconInsight

BeaconInsight was developed to efficiently manage driver qualification files. The premier solution for employers is InsightEnterprise, which eliminates the need for multiple systems to manage information between HR, HSE, and Operations. InsightDriver eliminates the risk of exposure in having non-qualified drivers on the road by streamlining the historically complicated, labor intensive process of maintaining driver qualification files (DQFs). BeaconInsight is the market leader in innovative technology solutions for employers in regulated industries and represent clients across all modalities.