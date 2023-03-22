The AI Companion App That Offers Support to Women from Fertility to Menopause
Talk to Ema like your best friend. Her GPT-enabled features make her the perfect smart companion for the journey through femalehood.
Ema connects you to the friends you need and the wellness support you can trust from fertility through menopause.
Ema App (fEMAle) using revolutionary technology like GPT is a resource for women through the journey of femalehood. Available now in App Store.
This is the first app of its kind using GPT to help women solve issues of femalehood. Ema is specialized, more capable, more efficient than any female-focused search engine on the market.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An app offering comprehensive women’s health support using the latest in AI deep learning has just launched. Ema's unique brain took years to build through revolutionary technology like GPT and is refined to cater to women on their journey of femalehood.
— Amanda Ducach, Founder & CEO of Ema
Ema has a focus on making medical jargon more accessible and utilizing reinforcement learning from human preference so she can do things like connect humans together for friendship.
The app provides women with friendship and personalized health support from fertility to menopause. She is designed to feel like texting a best friend who became an OBGYN.
While Ema is not built to replace a medical professional, she acts as an empathetic AI companion for femalehood on topics or events that often create anxiety for women.
Ema can do anything from helping recognize signs of postpartum depression to providing a diabetes-friendly brownie recipe. You can search for clothes that can also be used for breastfeeding or ask Ema to compose an email to a healthcare provider to discuss any symptoms you may be experiencing.
Another unique feature of the Ema app is connecting women to Friendship Circles, which are groups of women matched to chat and support each other. Ema helps to create meaningful connections so women feel less lonely on their journey of femalehood.
Ema was founded by CEO Amanda Ducach under the original name of 'SocialMama.' The app was originally created as a platform for mothers to connect; however, Amanda and team quickly realized there was a greater need to support women's health as a group, together socially as females in one ecosystem.
Adding access to women's health experts made the platform difficult to scale for her growing user base, so Ducach and her team integrated the AI technology and rebranded the platform as Ema.
“Ema is built around empowering more women with information at the level and frequency best suited to them,” says Ducach. “As a femtech company using the latest advancements to democratize women’s health, we are thrilled to bring Ema to women everywhere. Ema is specialized, more capable, more efficient than any female-focused search engine on the market."
An internal assessment of beta users revealed impressive outcome data with 78% reporting lowered anxiety and 57% being encouraged to reach out to a provider for further medical assistance. Also to note, 68% of beta users reported preferring to use Ema over trusted and well-known search engines such as Google.
Empowering women to take control of their health and well-being, Ema is poised to revolutionize the femtech industry. Backed by Techstars, Acumen, and Hearst Corporation, the beta version of the AI-based app is now available for download on iOS with an Android app on the way. Don't wait to join the thousands of women who have already benefited from Ema's friendship and personalized health support.
Connect for Friendship. Find Support Resources.
ABOUT EMA: Ema connects you to the friends you need and the wellness support you can trust. Ema is an empathetic AI guide from fertility to menopause. Her role is to offer support and assistance with women's health to help reduce anxiety. Ema can do anything from helping recognize signs of postpartum depression to providing a diabetes-friendly brownie recipe. Our wellness community is a safe and ethical place for women to feel happier and healthier. Ema supports women socially, psychologically, and physically through our friendship and wellness resources to make the journey of femalehood a little easier.
Connect with the friends you need and the AI support you can trust. Download and start asking Ema today!
Ema App Website: https://www.emaapp.co
Find Ema on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ema-friendship-for-moms/id1607570163
Follow Ema on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emaapp.co
Find Ema on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emaapp.co/
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn