LLYC and Círculo CFOs Examine Key Investor Concerns in Uncertain Times
CFOs and Investor Relations Managers are most concerned about the impact of rising inflation and interest rates.
Listed companies in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America are preparing for another year of uncertainty”MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International communications consulting firm LLYC and Círculo CFOs joined forces to examine what most concerns investors and chief financial officers (CFOs) in 2023. Developed by surveying over 50 senior executives working at listed companies in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, the “In search of Investor Interest: Keys for uncertain times” report found that businesses are re-evaluating their narratives due to today’s volatile environment. 63% of listed companies in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America plan to change their equity stories this year.
While the primary concerns identified were rising costs due to inflation (36%), the impact of rising loan rates (22%), industry concerns (21%), and business viability (13%), the report also noted issues such as liquidity, reaching retail investors, and ESG ratings; almost 81% of executives say the number of investor questions about company ESG performance has significantly increased in the past year.
Another conclusion reflects how contact with markets has intensified, with over 44% of companies reporting that they stepped up their Investor Relations activities. Furthermore, nearly 40% of companies have begun using platforms to identify and contact new investors.
“Listed companies in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America are preparing for another year of uncertainty,” explains Luis Guerricagoitia, Senior Director of Financial Communications at LLYC. “First there was the pandemic, and now there’s the war in Ukraine. They are living in an unexpected scenario, and keeping investor attention has become challenging. For many CFOs and Investor Relations managers, updating and redefining their company's corporate story will be the key to reawakening investor interest.”
About LLYC
LLYC is a global communication, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm that assists its clients in making strategic decisions proactively, always offering the appropriate creativity and experience. It also minimizes risks and takes advantage of any opportunities offered, always considering the reputational impact. In a disruptive and uncertain environment, LLYC helps its clients achieve their short-term business targets while setting a course guided by a long-term vision of defending their social licenses to operate and improve their reputations.
LLYC is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 20 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 36th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2022 and 42nd in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2022. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
About Círculo CFOs
Círculo CFOs (CFO’s Circle) is an initiative of the DCH International Organization of Human Capital Managers.
It was created to become the exclusive meeting point of reference for the largest CFOs in Spain, meaning those working with more than 1,000 employees or whose parent company is listed in their country’s selective index. It is a space to discuss the main topics related to organizations’ strategic and financial areas.
