Monday, March 20

Washington will need 1.1 million homes over the next 20 years to keep pace with the expected population growth, according to projections from the state Department of Commerce. More than half of those new units need to be “affordable for residents at the lowest income levels,” the report stated. Yet in Everett, for example, some of the biggest recent housing developments offer few or no units below market rate. State legislators were discussing a buffet of options to boost housing stock this year: zoning changes, subsidized housing, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), permitting reform, rent increase caps and transit-oriented development. Roughly 30 bills about housing and homelessness were still in play as of Friday. “What’s really exciting about this (legislative) session is we have a bipartisan and bicameral effort to tackle this issue head on,” Rep. Strom Peterson said. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Olivia Vanni)

I would imagine if you asked most people if there should be repair for harm, damage or injury, they would say yes. But if you bring up the topic of reparations for African Americans, it’s a very different story. The list of ways the U.S. has denied Black Americans access to justice, housing, education and wealth creation could fill multiple books you would not be allowed to read today in Florida. In Washington’s 2023 legislative session, some lawmakers are working to repair the racial injustice of our own state’s racially restrictive housing covenants. House Bill 1474 would create down payment and closing cost assistance for those directly affected or descended from those affected by restrictive covenants. In Washington, 34% of Black families own homes, compared with 68% of white families. In King County, median income for white households is nearly twice that of Black households. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

On Tuesday the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee heard testimony from injured workers pushing for the right to record state-mandated medical exams. When workers in the state of Washington become injured on the job, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) typically orders the worker to undergo an exam by a state-paid doctor, in what are known as Independent Medical Exams (IMEs). But for years, workers and their attorneys have complained the exams are unfair, lack transparency, and are used to cut off worker compensation benefits. Allowing recordings, according to those in favor of House Bill 1068, sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske (D-Lakewood), would level the playing field, and would eliminate discrepancies about what actually happened during exams. Continue reading at KING5.

Columbian

Everett Herald

