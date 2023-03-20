Monster Pitch Announces its scheduled arrival in Los Angeles in the fall of 2023

The event is scheduled for Sept 25-30, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monster Pitch is being hosted by The City Of Los Angeles along with the Global Digital Film Market Alliance and will be held from September 25th-September 30th, 2023.

The event will have coordinated space for Filmmakers to pitch developed work for distribution as well as areas for Screenwriters to pitch undeveloped work for production. Monster Pitch focuses exclusively on digital distribution via streaming platforms. Representatives from the leading streaming services as well as some of the largest fulfillment partners, will be in attendance.

Monster Pitch participants can pitch both Film and Television concepts. Targeted Genres are

Action, Anime, Children, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Faith, Family, Fantasy, Horror, Mini-Series, Musicals, Period Pieces, SciFi, Shorts, Spirituality and Thriller.

For those who have never pitched before or those looking to improve their pitching skill sets, Monster Pitch will hold training and support sessions before the event.

The event will also include workshops on acquiring financing and major talent for projects.

Filmmakers and Screenwriters from around the globe can participate either in person in Los Angeles or online via Zoom.

To register or for more information, visit www.monsterpitch.net or send an email to MonsterPitch@monsterpitch.net