Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Spring 2023 Speaking Engagements
Thought leader Evelyn Ackah is a sought after speaker on topics ranging from immigration to law firm management to women and minority entrepreneurship.
Immigration laws change quickly, and I'm delighted to speak to my peers and colleagues on cross border immigration and law firm management.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah is honoured to announce her upcoming Canada and United States speaking engagements on cross-border immigration and law firm management in Spring 2023. Evelyn Ackah is the founder and managing lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law and is a recognized thought leader on immigration and North American cross border business. Frequently quoted in the media, Evelyn is a sought after speaker on topics ranging from immigration to law firm management to women and minority entrepreneurship.
AWE - HR: The Big Shift
Evelyn Ackah will present on this new chapter of human development where entrepreneurs will need to lean into what it means to create an inclusive, human-centred future, that takes into consideration many shifting dynamics, including breaking down barriers when it comes to the gig economy, upskilling and reskilling employees, the impacts of technology, hybrid work and the need for empathy through all elements of human resources.
• Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)
• 8am - 5pm MST
• Calgary, Alberta
• Friday, March 24 2023
AILA Texas Spring Conference - Crossing the Border
Canada immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah will address Northern and Southern Border NIV updates, TN POE/Visa processing, blanket Ls at the Northern Border and 212(d)3 waivers on a panel for immigration attorneys.
• American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)
• 3:55pm-4:45pm CT
• Austin, Texas
• Friday, March 31 2023
CBA Immigration Conference - Port of Entry – Ask Away!
Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah will address questions regarding procedures and applications at ports of entry post Covid-19, and explore various port of entry topics that will help practitioners prepare clients when entering Canada.
• Canadian Bar Association Immigration Conference (CBA)
• 11:20 am to 12:35 pm ET
• Ottawa, Ontario
• Saturday, June 3 2023
Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah said,
"It's essential that immigration lawyers stay current on new laws and trends to improve the services we provide our clients. Immigration laws change quickly, and I'm delighted to speak to my peers and colleagues on cross border immigration and law firm management."
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
