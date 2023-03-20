Submit Release
Interstate 90 Construction Project Begins Near Humboldt

For Immediate Release:  Monday, March 20, 2023

Contact:  Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 90 near Humboldt (exit 379) to Buffalo Ridge (exit 390) on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The contractor will begin working in the eastbound lanes on guardrail installation to prepare for two-way traffic in the eastbound lane on Monday, April 3, 2023, weather permitting.

The project will remove and replace the existing surfacing in the westbound lanes and remove and replace the bridge at Humboldt (exit 379).  The construction project will also remove the bridge just west of exit 390 and replace it with a box culvert.

The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction, Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

