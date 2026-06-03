Road Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 38 Grading Project East of Mitchell

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Contact:

Nathan Maeschen, Project Manager, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. - Beginning on Monday, June 8, 2026, S.D. Highway 38 will be closed to through traffic from 421st Avenue to S.D. Highway 25 east of Mitchell. This Highway 38 closure will be in place for the duration of the reconstruction project through November 2026.

Upcoming Construction:

Highway 38 from Highway 25 to 430th Avenue will be closed and constructed in September 2026.

Detour Route:

During the closures, motorists will be directed to the signed detour route on S.D. Highway 81, Interstate 90, and Highway 038P (Riverside Road). Access to homes and property adjacent to the project will be maintained for local traffic.

The prime contractor on this $8 million project is Loiseau Construction, Inc. of Flandreau, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional project information, including project timelines, photos, and detour maps at https://dot.sd.gov/mitchell38.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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