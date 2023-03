On 03/17/2023, Cpl. Physic stopped Justina Marcisso-Hussey for speeding. Cpl. Physic ultimately arrested Justina for OUI. Justina took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit.

On 03/18/2023, Cpl. Physic stopped Sarah Baylin for speeding. Cpl. Physic ultimately arrested Sarah for OUI. Sarah refused to take an intoxilyzer test and was charged with OUI.