UNC Health Wayne, High Point University, and Purple Heart Homes Join Forces to Support Veterans with Disabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- UNC Health Wayne, High Point University, and Purple Heart Homes have teamed up to build 10 wheelchair ramps for veterans with disabilities. The volunteer day, scheduled for Saturday, March 25th from 9am to 5pm, will bring about 100 volunteers from different organizations together to support this cause.
The goal of this project is to ensure that veterans with disabilities have access to move freely in and out of their homes.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Purple Heart Homes and High Point University to support our local veterans," said Dr. Jessie L. Tucker III, President of UNC Health Wayne. "This is a wonderful opportunity to give back to those who have given so much for our country. We are committed to providing them with the support they need to live comfortably and independently."
Retired Marine Col. Tim Salmon, who currently serves as the City Manager for Goldsboro, NC, will be speaking to everyone at the lunch during the volunteer day. Col. Salmon is a decorated veteran who has served our country for many years, and his insight and experience will provide valuable perspective on the importance of supporting our veterans.
"We are grateful to have Retired Marine Col Tim Salmon joining us to speak about the incredible sacrifices that our veterans have made for our country," said Nido Qubein, President of High Point University. "HPU is a God, family and country school, and this event is a testament to the power of community and the importance of supporting those who have served our country."
"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with UNC Health Wayne and High Point University, which allows us to serve more veterans in need of mobility solutions. It is heartening to see volunteers from different organizations come together to help their fellow citizens, and we look forward to continuing to work together to make a positive impact in the lives of our nation's heroes," said John Gallina, CEO and CoFounder of Purple Heart Homes.
The event will take place at 2700 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534. The public is welcome to attend and support the volunteers as they work to build these wheelchair ramps for our local veterans. For media inquiries about this event, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
About UNC Health Wayne:
UNC Health Wayne is a not-for-profit community hospital located in Goldsboro, NC. As part of the UNC Health system, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare to our patients and their families.
About High Point University:
High Point University is a private liberal arts university in High Point, NC. With a commitment to academic excellence, personal growth, and community service, we prepare our students to become leaders in their communities and beyond.
About Purple Heart Homes:
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for disabled American veterans from all eras.
Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time
LAYN TALLENT
