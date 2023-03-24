Clark County, Washington, Integrates GIS Data with Asset Management Software

Cartegraph infrastructure management software gave Clark County, WA, crews a clearer picture of the work that needed to be done in the field.
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lacking GIS information within its legacy software, which negatively impacted field crews’ work, Clark County, WA, officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software, for an integrated solution.
Field crews in Clark County, one of the State’s most populous counties that includes the City of Vancouver, didn’t have access to digital maps in the field to know where assets were located or what work needed to be done. In addition, up to eight hours of extra work was done each week when duplicate information was entered into the County’s legacy asset management software and the Finance system. Thanks to OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, field crews have a GIS-friendly, automated solution that will streamline their work.
OpenGov’s integration with the GIS platform will allow crews to see where work orders are located and the information connected to those assets. With the information, staff will increase productivity and be better able to problem-solve on the go. Using the Cartegraph One mobile app, field crews will have the ability to enter labor hours, equipment, materials, and other incidental costs associated with each work order, saving the team 4-8 hours a week. This will allow for better data tracking, which heightens department leaders’ ability to justify budget and staffing requests in the future. Clark County also purchased Cartegraph’s 811 integration so that all asset and utility locales are accessible in one view.
Clark County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov email us here
You just read:
Clark County, Washington, Integrates GIS Data with Asset Management Software
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here