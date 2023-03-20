Submit Release
Caloosahatchee River & Estuary Storage & Treatment (CREST) Project, Phase II Groundbreaking

A water quality project designed to remove nutrients before they reach the Caloosahatchee River in Southwest Florida takes another crucial step forward.

DEP and community leaders in Lehigh Acres recently celebrated the start of the Caloosahatchee River Estuary Storage and Treatment project’s (CREST) second phase.

The project is deploying creative new green infrastructure. It creates a filter marsh to treat water from the Hendry Canal in Lehigh Acres before it’s transported to the Caloosahatchee River.

The strategy is expected to have a significant impact, removing an estimated 1,622 pounds of total nitrogen per year and 169 pounds of total phosphorous per year!

DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance is providing the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District $2 million for this project. It’s an example of the growing momentum to improve water quality in Florida. 

Since Governor Ron DeSantis took office in 2019, Florida has committed $3.3 billion for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources. Executive Order 23-06 calls for an additional $3.5 billion for Everglades restoration and statewide water quality improvements over the next four years.

