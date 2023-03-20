The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to Announce New President of the Long Beach Area Chapter
The Chamber will soon announce a new Chapter President as current President Sharifah Hardie steps down to focus on Senate Campaign.
I am passionate about supporting Black businesses and businesses in general. It’s just time for me to take the next step in my life.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity, placing particular focus on economic development, community development, public policy, and membership services.
The President of the Long Beach Area Chapter serves the minority-owned business community of Long Beach and the surrounding cities of Lakewood, Cerritos, Bellflower, Carson, Wilmington, Gardena, Torrance, Downey, Lynwood, and Norwalk. The Chamber will soon announce a new Chapter President as current President Sharifah Hardie steps down to focus on the Senate race.
“I truly loved being President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce. I love what the Black Chamber of Commerce stands for and what they are about. I will continue to support them” says Sharifah Hardie. “I am passionate about supporting Black businesses and businesses in general. It’s just time for me to take the next step in my life. I will be able to do more good as Senator of the great state of California. That’s my current focus.”
To learn more about Sharifah Hardie visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
To learn more about the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and become a member visit: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.com
