Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,968 in the last 365 days.

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to Announce New President of the Long Beach Area Chapter

The Chamber will soon announce a new Chapter President as current President Sharifah Hardie steps down to focus on Senate Campaign.

I am passionate about supporting Black businesses and businesses in general. It’s just time for me to take the next step in my life.”
— Sharifah Hardie
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity, placing particular focus on economic development, community development, public policy, and membership services.

The President of the Long Beach Area Chapter serves the minority-owned business community of Long Beach and the surrounding cities of Lakewood, Cerritos, Bellflower, Carson, Wilmington, Gardena, Torrance, Downey, Lynwood, and Norwalk. The Chamber will soon announce a new Chapter President as current President Sharifah Hardie steps down to focus on the Senate race.

“I truly loved being President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce. I love what the Black Chamber of Commerce stands for and what they are about. I will continue to support them” says Sharifah Hardie. “I am passionate about supporting Black businesses and businesses in general. It’s just time for me to take the next step in my life. I will be able to do more good as Senator of the great state of California. That’s my current focus.”

To learn more about Sharifah Hardie visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com

To learn more about the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and become a member visit: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.com

Sharifah Hardie
Ask Sharifah
+1 562-822-0965
info@sharifahhardieforsenate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to Announce New President of the Long Beach Area Chapter

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more