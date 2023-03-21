Goodguys to Celebrate the So-Cal Car Culture in Del Mar
Classic cars and cruising on the west coast! Enjoy the So-Cal classic car culture and fun at the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals in Del Mar, California March 31-April 2.
Two special indoor halls will feature lowriders and custom cars during the Goodguys Del Mar Nationals.
Celebrate Southern California’s eclectic automotive stylings including customs, lowriders, hot rods, trick trucks and everything in between!FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association will bring classic vehicles together for three days to celebrate Southern California’s eclectic automotive stylings including customs, lowriders, hot rods, trick trucks and everything in between! The Goodguys 22nd Meguair’s Del Mar Nationals takes place March 31 – April 2, right on the coastline, of the scenic Del Mar Fairgrounds in the quaint town of Del Mar, California.
The show will bring the most detailed and styled street rods from across the country together to vie for Goodguys’ coveted Street Rod d’ Elegance award. There is also the PPG Lowrider Palace filled with metal-flaked, chrome coated lowriders while another hall is packed with California’s signature chopped-top customs.
After checking out the amazing cars and trucks spread across the palm tree lined fairgrounds, the family can head over to the free Kids Zone for activities and fun then try their car-building talents with the Model Car Take-and-Make. If you’re looking for parts or even a new project, there is a swap meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a Manufacturer’s Midway jam-packed with some of the biggest and well known companies in the automotive aftermarket industry.
Racing is in the air all three days as drivers carve through a course of cones and corners to qualify for the Goodguys CPP “Duel in Del Mar” AutoCross Shootout. You can also take in the smell of spent nitro fuel as several vintage dragsters cackle to life during Friday and Saturday’s Thunderfest exhibition and be sure to catch Saturday’s tire melting Burnout Contest!
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/dmn
WHAT: Goodguys 22nd Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals
WHERE: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014
WHEN: March 31 – April 2, 2023, Friday/Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/dmn, Purchase at the gate or online
