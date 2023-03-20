Kinectify Advisors and Betty Enter Partnership to Enhance Compliance Services for iCasino Gaming in Ontario
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada, and Betty, an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming, have announced a partnership to enhance compliance advisory services for iCasino gaming in Ontario.
Kinectify Advisors, a Kinectify company focused on compliance advisory services, supported Betty with its licensing in Ontario and the development of its AML program including preparing its AGCO Control Activity Matrix, Operator Risk Assessment, AML policy and operational procedures, Responsible Gaming policies, and AML training.
As Betty goes live in Ontario, Kinectify is providing Betty with outsourced compliance services supporting the company with day-to-day compliance services to ensure its iCasino gaming operations are in compliance with AML regulations.
Kinectify Advisors’ clients leverage top AML talent from the gaming space with decades of experience in licensing, program, and regulatory examinations.
These advisory services can be paired with Kinectify Technologies, Inc., which offers modern and cutting-edge AML tech that includes player risk scoring, responsible gaming risk scoring, transaction monitoring, and case management designed for Ontario.
This move is part of Betty's overall strategy to create a unique and enjoyable gaming experience for its customers while ensuring full compliance with AML regulations.
"We are excited to partner with Betty to enhance their compliance services for iCasino gaming," said Kinectify CEO, Joseph Martin. “Many of our clients enjoy the peace of mind that their compliance program is in capable and experienced hands, allowing them to focus on what matters most: building their business.”
“At Betty, we believe that compliance is not just a legal obligation, but a crucial element in building a trustworthy and sustainable business”, said Betty Co-Founder, Vlad Pavlov. “Kinectify's unwavering commitment to excellence in regulatory compliance has been invaluable in ensuring our business operates with the highest level of integrity. We are proud to have them as a trusting partner and look forward to continuing our collaboration."
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization's data into a single view and workflow, empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
ABOUT BETTY
Betty is an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming. The company is headquartered in New York and has a R&D office in Bulgaria.
