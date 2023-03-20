Sharifah Hardie Ceases Efforts to Raise $1.5B for Small Black Businesses Amid Website Closure
The City of Long Beach is excepting donations to fight this homeless crisis: https://lbpost.com/news/how-to-donate-to-help-homeless-residents-in-long-beach
SupportMyBlackBusiness.org was just one attempt to help small Black business owners. It’s not the only way. Times are hard for people. People are struggling. We all must do what we can to help others.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022 business consultant and talk show host Sharifah Hardie announced her intent to raise $1.5B for small Black businesses struggling to survive. Hardie created the crowdfunding platform https://www.SupportMyBlackBusiness.org which allowed Black business owners to create a campaign and raise money from supporters.
— Sharifah Hardie
The website was created to provide financial relief to Black business owners unable to receive financial assistance in the form of loans or grants. Many of these Black business owners recently suffered the long-term effects of a devasting global pandemic that destroyed countless companies, organizations, and dreams.
Ms. Hardie’s intent with SupportMyBlackBusiness.org was to create a platform small Black business owners could use to stay in business. It also allowed supporters to make donations prior to a company's doors closing. Donations would allow business owners to cover staffing, marketing, inventory, expansion, and additional costs businesses need to succeed and allow supporters the opportunity to be a part of the company’s success.
Ms. Hardie’s efforts were supported by several top media outlets. Small donations trickled in. However, technical issues with the website’s code stopped the platform from being able to accept donations. When supporters attempted to make a donation of any size on any of the campaigns, the website returned an error. Unable to resolve the error Ms. Hardie was forced to close the website.
“SupportMyBlackBusiness.org was just one attempt to help small Black business owners. It’s not the only way. Times are hard for people. People are struggling. We all must do what we can to help others. Even the City of Long Beach is excepting donations to fight this homeless crisis according to the Long Beach Post: https://lbpost.com/news/how-to-donate-to-help-homeless-residents-in-long-beach” says Sharifah Hardie. “I am closing this website in order to be able to focus on my Senate Campaign. I will be able to do far more good as Senator of the great state of California than any one website will ever do. That’s my current focus.”
To learn more about Sharifah Hardie visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
Sharifah Hardie
Sharifah Hardie For Senate
+1 562-822-0965
info@sharifahhardieforsenate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube