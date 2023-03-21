MLM Medical Labs - Memphis Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists
The CAP is the gold standard for accreditation, and we are honored to have received this approval. This important accreditation reflects MLM’s commitment to excellence, safety and quality.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs, a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services, announced today receipt of accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and a leading provider of laboratory accreditation programs, for its laboratory facility in Memphis, TN.
MLM Medical Labs - Memphis performs a wide variety of services for clinical trial sponsors and CROs including study planning and management, kit building, biological sample management and analysis, data management and global logistics.
“The College of American Pathologists is the gold standard for accreditation, and we are honored to have received this approval,” said Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs. “This important accreditation reflects MLM’s commitment to excellence, safety and quality, driven by our dedicated laboratory team.”
The CAP is considered to be the most rigorous choice for lab accreditation, commonly exceeding the standards of state and federal agencies, such as CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), FDA and OSHA.
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.
