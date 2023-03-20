S.D. Highway 46 Reconstruction Project Near Irene to Resume

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 20, 2023

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch at 605-668-2929

IRENE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the reconstruction project on S.D. Highway 46, from U.S. Highway 81 to the west edge of the City of Irene, is tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, April 3, 2023. The actual road closure date will depend on weather and snow depth along the project.Work to be completed during the second year of this two-year project involves full roadway grading, replacement of the four remaining structures, interim surfacing, new signing, and intersection lighting at U.S. Highway 81 and S.D. Highway 46.

During the closure, motorist will be directed to the signed detour route on S.D. Highway 19, U.S Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 81. Access to residences and property adjacent to the project will be maintained for local traffic. Additional details about the project are available online at https://dot.sd.gov/irene-pcn-04x4.

The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD.

The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.

