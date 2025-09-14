Electrical Conduit Repair Scheduled to Begin on I-90 at Exits 10, 14, and 58 (Rapid City Region)

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

Contact:

Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035



RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, work will begin to repair conduit attached to the Interstate 90 bridges at exit 10 (Belle Fourche/Spearfish), exit 14 (Spearfish), and exit 58 (Rapid City/Haines Avenue).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound I-90 for work at exit 10 and exit 14. Temporary stop signs will be installed on North 27th Street at exit 14 over I-90 at night when wiring is being reinstalled. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place on eastbound and westbound I-90 at exit 10 and exit 14 when lane closures are in place.

Work under I-90 at exit 58 that impacts Haines Avenue traffic will be completed at night. The intersection will be placed in a stop condition at night when repairs to the electrical conduit are being completed.

The prime contractor on the $246,000 project is Builders Electric, LLC from Sioux Falls, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

