Shoulder Paving Project Scheduled on U.S. Highway 85 Between Belle Fourche and Spearfish

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, a shoulder milling and paving project is scheduled to begin on northbound U.S. Highway 85 between Belle Fourche and Spearfish. During operations, both the inside and outside shoulders on northbound Highway 85 will be closed until the project is complete.

Traffic on northbound Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone. A speed reduction to 45 miles per hour will be in place while workers are present. 

The prime contractor on this $1.5 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. 

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

