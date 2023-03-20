Densmore & Krieger: Exclusive Interview

20 Mar 2023

In a fascinating exclusive interview with Dan Rather on AXS TV, John Densmore and Robby Krieger talk about meeting Jim Morrison for the very first time, how he stunned them with the magic of his poetic lyrics and how he was initially perceived as incredibly shy and reserved. They also discuss their process behind creating these iconic albums and songs, with their first album taking less than a week to record. You can watch the interview below.

'Lurking in this corner is this guy, bare feet, t-shirt and cords, really shy... Then he hands me some lyrics... I'm like, wow, I want to drum to that immediately.' - John Densmore

'Jim would hear a concert in his head, and all he had to do was write it down.' - Robby Krieger

A Guide to the Labyrinth: The Collected Works of Jim Morrison We recently had the privilege of working with John Densmore and Robby Krieger in celebrating the legacy of the late Jim Morrison in the official anthology,. With full access to the Morrison vaults, this large-format three-book, multimedia boxed set presents more than 600 pages of poetry, lyrics and essays and is illustrated with over a hundred rare photographs, drawings, and items of memorabilia.

A Guide to the Labyrinth JimMorrisonBook.com

is hand-signed by Doors bandmates Robby Krieger and John Densmore, and his siblings, Anne Morrison and Andy Morrison. With limited stock remaining, you can reserve your copy at

The Doors' John Densmore and Robby Krieger on the Magic of Jim Morrison:

