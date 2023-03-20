International Delegates Learn About North Carolina Alternative Dispute Resolution

A delegation from the Republic of Ghana in West Africa recently met with officials from the North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission (NCDRC) and others to learn about alternative dispute resolution programs in North Carolina.

“We are delighted to host these representatives from Ghana,” said Tara Kozlowski, executive director of the NCDRC. “We are happy to share information regarding our successful alternative dispute resolution programs here in North Carolina in the hopes that they may be replicated in the Republic of Ghana.”

The delegation consisted of representatives from Ghana’s Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department. The program, which was held at the North Carolina Judicial Center which is home to the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court’s (NCAOC), included presenters from the N.C. Department of Labor, the N.C. Industrial Commission, the NCAOC’s Custody Mediation Program, and the NCDRC’s office staff with NCDRC Commissioner Frank Laney. The purpose of the event was to hold a professional dialogue on North Carolina alternative dispute resolution and mediation practices.