Iconic St. Croix resort welcomes improved flight connectivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers seeking to experience “a vibe like no other” on St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, now have increased options for getting there from the mainland United States, and better yet, improved connection options.
“We welcome the operation of twice daily American St. Croix service, including flights which arrive in both the afternoon and evening, and depart St. Croix early morning and in the afternoon,” said Vicki Locke, Director of Sales and Marketing of The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort. “This facilitates convenient inbound and outbound connections to and from a vast number of U.S. cities, including the important west coast – a most welcome development and positive support for bringing guests to the destination,” she added.
The “Big Island,” as it is known, offers endless opportunities for adventure, culinary experiences, historical immersion, and noteworthy options for quintessential Caribbean accommodations, such as The Buccaneer where visitors can experience the unique blend of timeless elegance, historic charm and understated luxury.
American will serve St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX) from Miami (MIA) with twice daily flights through the summer peak, before scaling back to daily service in the fall. However, in early November, twice daily flights resume to meet the holiday demand, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Weekly Saturday service is available for visitors originating in or transiting through Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) throughout the year with some expected reductions in the fall.
Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines provides convenient flights five days per week through early April from Atlanta, with weekly Saturday service scheduled from mid-April through the summer as well as certain periods in the fall. Daily flights will be available to meet the high travel demand from mid-December 2023 to early January 2024.
Providing service out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL), Spirit Airlines offers daily nonstop service to St. Croix.
Located in Christiansted, the iconic Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort is one of the Caribbean’s most well-known and celebrated resorts. Situated on 340 oceanfront acres, the property includes an 18-hole golf course, eight International Tennis Federation (ITF)-sanctioned tennis courts, three beaches, two pools, a water sports center, a full-service spa and salon, a 24-hour fitness center, three restaurants and The Shoppes at The Buccaneer with fine boutiques.
Its proximity to shopping in downtown Christiansted and endless options for culinary experiences ranging from casual to extraordinary dining, make it an easy choice for the discerning traveler.
St. Croix is known not only for its historical sites, including forts, monuments, ruins and architecture, but also for its rugged beauty, botanical gardens and world-class beaches. Buck Island Reef National Monument is a top attraction for outstanding snorkeling, featuring a unique underwater trail and coral reef ecosystem and Turtle Beach, rated by National Geographic as one of The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
“We are so pleased that travelers can get to St. Croix in just a few hours from the mainland, and we can’t wait to share the unforgettable unique Buccaneer experience with our guests from the moment they arrive,” said Locke, who added that exclusive specials and packages, designed for everything from elopement, wedding and honeymoon celebrations to family vacations, golf getaways and romantic escapes are available on the Buccaneer’s website at www.thebuccaneer.com/offers.
About The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort
Celebrating more than 75 years of Caribbean hospitality, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and -operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort’s mission is for every guest to return and become part of The Buccaneer family. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. All rooms are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. Each room features a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com.
