Reel Muzik Werks Partners with Shor Police to Launch Tunes Without Borders
We believe that there’s never been a better time for India to shine, and we couldn’t have asked for a better global partner than Reel Muzik Werks to take this ride with us.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reel Muzik Werks (RMW), a full-service global music rights management company with a specialization in film/TV music and international rights management, has partnered with India-based band Shor Police to launch Tunes Without Borders, an initiative to bring international music to English-speaking cultures.
— Shor Police
Founder & CEO of Reel Muzik Werks Teri Nelson Carpenter has made it her mission over the company’s 14-year history to attend industry events across the world and ensure RMW is serving a truly global clientele. She first became acquainted with Shor Police through the All About Music conference in Mumbai and loved their sound, sparking her passion to put them in front of a U.S. audience. The band is comprised of celebrated vocalist/composer Clinton Cerejo and powerhouse singer-songwriter Bianca Gomes, and draws from electro-pop, R&B, folk, Indian classical, jazz, funk, and soul to create their unique sound.
Their acquaintance was perfect timing, as Shor Police was gearing up to make a new record. RMW and the band decided to team up to form Tunes Without Borders and released the Shor Police single “Monopoly Money” on March 20th to kick off the collaboration. A new single will drop every 10 days until the full Shor Police album, "Well, Hello," is released. The project will consist of 9 total tracks along with 9 music videos.
“It’s a privilege to work in the creation of music no matter where that music comes from,” says Carpenter. “I’m excited for our two companies, through Tunes Without Borders, to share music around the world that everyone can enjoy.”
“It’s an honor to present our debut album as Shor Police in association with Reel Muzik Werks and we know that this new collaboration will be the start of an exciting new musical journey together” said Shor Police. “The album is the first piece of content that we are putting out as part of this initiative, and we intend to follow up with a lot of interesting music featuring collaborations with some incredible artists from India. We believe that there’s never been a better time for India to shine, and we couldn’t have asked for a better global partner than Reel Muzik Werks to take this ride with us.”
For more information on Tunes Without Borders, follow Reel Muzik Werks and Shor Police on socials and visit the Tunes Without Borders YouTube channel to listen to the latest tracks.
About Reel Muzik Werks
Reel Muzik Werks (RMW) is an innovative, full-service independent music publisher specializing in music for Film & TV and international rights management. Founded in 2009 by Teri Carpenter, RMW provides more than a “one size fits all” approach to the management of their music publishing catalogs, addressing the needs of traditional artists, composers, and publishers, along with Film/TV production companies, broadcast networks, legacy catalogs, music libraries, and performing and mechanical rights societies. The company received the AIMP Publisher of the Year award in 2010 and has had music featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Puss in Boots, among other films. In 2022, RMW client A-Wall achieved an RIAA-certified Gold Single for his song, “Loverboy”. RMW currently has offices in Los Angeles, California and Nashville, Tennessee.
About Shor Police
Pushing the boundaries of modem Indian pop is India’s premier pop duo, Shor Police that sees one of India’s most celebrated musicians, Clinton Cerejo, join forces with edgy singer songwriter Bianca Gomes.
Clinton Cerejo, an award-winning composer in the Indian film and TV industry for over twenty years, has a huge body of work that includes advertising jingles for some of the biggest global brands like Audi, Pepsi, Vodafone to Bollywood blockbusters like Kahaani and Badla. His groundbreaking work on Coke Studio India earned him nationwide and worldwide recognition. He was the first contemporary pop musician from India to conduct masterclasses at Berklee College of Music, in both their Boston and Valencia campuses.
Bianca Gomes, a seasoned singer-songwriter in the thriving jingle and advertising circuit of Mumbai, has numerous jingles to her credit. Influenced by Jazz, Funk & R&B, Bianca seamlessly blends the three genres to create a sound that is altogether her own. With film credits that include hit movies like English Vinglish, Teen, and Kahaani 2 and two highly regarded seasons of Coke Studio, her rendition of songs like the classic “Mauje Naina” was recognized across the subcontinent as genre bending.
Shor Police is as explosive on stage as they are in the studio. When they’re not busy writing the theme of Bollywood’s next most anticipated movie, they’re travelling around the world by plane performing at some of the most private and elite Indian events.
With the launch of Shor Police Publishing, they’re poised to change the game when it comes to English music from India.
