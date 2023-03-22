KBC Tools & Machinery is pleased to introduce Octane Chip Guard t-slot covers to its offerings to North America.
T-slot tables equal the universal nightmare of t-slot grooves filling up with metal chips and needing to be cleaned out before the next tooling set up.
Conservatively, the Octane Chip Guard easily saves 15 minutes per day and often times much more than that. That equates to $22.50 saved per day, and $5,625.00 per year on a single machine!”UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools & Machinery introduces Octane Chip Guard t-slot covers for t-slot tables to save shops money and machinists and tool and die makers clean up and set up time. T-slot tables have been around for years, with almost every machine built today utilizing them….and the universal nightmare of all those t-slot grooves filling up with metal chips and needing to be cleaned out on a regular basis and before the next tooling set up. With Octane Chip Guards from KBC eliminates the hassle, the mess, and the potential eye injuries from operators blowing those darn chips out of the t-slots, and they make machines look great.
— Derek Pulsifer, President of Octane Workholding LLC
KBC asked Derek Pulsifer, President of Octane Workholding LLC, how much time and money can a shop save using the Octane Chip Guard. Here is what he said, “A conservative estimate based on a small shop with one machine, and a $90 / hour shop rate based on 250 working days a year running a single shift, a shop that charges $90 an hour is spending $1.50 per minute.
Conservatively, the Octane Chip Guard easily saves 15 minutes per day and oftentimes much more than that. That equates to $22.50 saved per day and $5,625.00 per year on a single machine!
Automatic washdown is possible when the swarf can easily be evacuated, making cleanup a thing of the past for many shops.
We have customers with hundreds of machines, some with bed lengths longer than train cars…the return on investment can be staggering.”
Octane Chip Guards are made from a high-temperature silicone and come in 10-foot lengths in a bright and attractive blue and in the most popular t-slot sizes, ( 9/16”/14mm, 5/8”/16mm, 11/16”/18mm, 7/8”/22”). The flexible silicone Chip Guards are durable and washable and reusable should you need a different setup. In stock now at KBC Tools & Machinery in The US and Canada.
Plus, installation is easy as 1, 2, and 3, with no special tools required:
1. Measure the length you need and trim with a utility knife. Measure the full length of your table or around work holding setup, whichever is preferrable.
2. Apply rust preventative to the t-slot and along the cover, this protects bare metal surfaces and aids in installation. LPS3 is recommended, or similar.
3. Pinch the flexible legs and press straight down into the t-slot. If the Chip Guard is difficult to install, place one end in the t-slot. Next, pull the opposite end with a free hand and begin pressing the Chip Guard along the groove from the starting side. Stretching the Chip Guard in this way reduces its width for the perfect fit. Press the Chip Guard until it is flush with the t-slots chamfer. The compressed silicone will retain itself for a very secure hold.
So, grab a bag of potato chips, and a cold drink, order Octane Chip Guard t-slot covers from www.kbctools.com, and sit back knowing that cleaning out the metal chips from the t-slots is a thing of the past – thanks to KBC and Octane.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is a WBE-certified company in Canada and WBENC in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalog houses in North America with 3 locations in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
