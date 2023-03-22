KBC Tools & Machinery is pleased to introduce Octane Chip Guard t-slot covers to its offerings to North America.

Which chips do you prefer? KBC Tools & Machinery Diamond Logo

T-slot tables equal the universal nightmare of t-slot grooves filling up with metal chips and needing to be cleaned out before the next tooling set up.

Conservatively, the Octane Chip Guard easily saves 15 minutes per day and often times much more than that. That equates to $22.50 saved per day, and $5,625.00 per year on a single machine!” — Derek Pulsifer, President of Octane Workholding LLC