Iowa 281 in Fairbank to temporarily close Monday, March 27

Posted on: March 20, 2023

MANCHESTER, Iowa – March 20, 2023 – Beginning on Monday, March 27 and continuing through November, weather permitting, drivers on Iowa 281 in Fairbank will need to be aware of road construction work taking place there.

Construction crews working with Wicks Construction of Decorah will begin a $4 million project on Iowa 281 which includes installing new water lines in downtown Fairbank and construction of the road and sidewalks through town.

You’ll be able to get to destinations on Iowa 281 in Fairbank with construction taking place in stages to allow access to downtown businesses. If you are traveling through the area, you will be detoured using Fairbank - Amish Boulevard, 120th Street, and Iowa 281.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Hugh Holak, Iowa DOT District 6 Manchester construction office, at 563-927-2397 or hugh.holak@iowadot.us.