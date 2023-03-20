Studio Mosaic is Recognised as the Leading Mobile and App Marketing Company in 2023
Studio Mosaic is proud to announce that it has been selected as the Top Mobile and App Marketing company for the year 2023 by Clutch.co.
We’re delighted to be acknowledged as one of the top app marketing companies for the 6th consecutive year. Clutch has built a great reputation over the years as a leading provider of business ratings.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Mosaic is proud to announce that it has been selected as the Top Mobile and App Marketing company for the year 2023 by Clutch.co, which has ranked them at the top position in India and in the top 10 in the world.
— Akhil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Studio Mosaic
Clutch.co is a leading platform for business reviews and ratings of service providers in the industry, ranking businesses every year across categories and geographies. These rankings are based on a range of factors, including services offered, value for money, customer service, results produced, feedback and genuinely verified reviews from clients, along with the company’s overall social and digital media presence, making them highly coveted in the industry.
This is the sixth consecutive year that Studio Mosaic has received this recognition. They have also been recognized by Clutch as a Top Global B2B Company and a top 1000 Global Company. In addition to this, Studio Mosaic has consistently garnered 5 star reviews along with a 100% referral score, where all their clients are more than willing to refer them to anyone looking for app marketing services to grow their app business. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and effort put in by the dedicated team at Studio Mosaic and the quality of work delivered for each client.
Akhil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Studio Mosaic adds, “We’re delighted to be acknowledged as one of the top app marketing companies for the sixth consecutive year. Clutch has built a great reputation over the years as a leading provider of business ratings and reviews. Their acknowledgment of our services in the app marketing industry adds greater credence to our endeavor of solidifying our position as the preferred partner for mobile app businesses, worldwide, that want to achieve growth through ingenious ideas stemming from an ethical and data-driven strategy”
What distinguishes Studio Mosaic from other companies in the industry is its partnership-driven approach which prioritizes the overall growth of the business. Their services include appstore optimisation, app audit, conversion funnel optimisation, monetisation strategy and user acquisition campaign management. The team of experts has made itself readily accessible to address any queries, offer guidance and extend support to its 450+ clients, located worldwide. Since 2013, they have been providing true value to entrepreneurs & enterprises by enabling them to make a difference to this world with their mobile app ideas!
To learn more about Studio Mosaic and how they can help you with your Mobile Marketing needs and grow your app business, contact them at support@studiomosaicapps.com.
ABOUT US
Studio Mosaic is an award-winning, growth-oriented mobile app marketing agency that helps appreneurs & enterprises launch and promote their mobile apps worldwide. We specialise in user acquisition and revenue generation for app-based businesses and have worked with over 450 clients on over 800 app projects since our inception in 2013. Having consistently been recognised as one of the best app marketing agencies in the world, Studio Mosaic has become the preferred partner for mobile app businesses that want to achieve growth through an ethical and data-driven approach.
