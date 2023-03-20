Submit Release
Working trip to New York City, United States of America

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On March 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the city of New York, United States of America, to participate in the United Nations Water Conference.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistants to the President for External Relations and Personnel Affairs, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources, chairmen of the Committees for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, and Environmental Protection and other officials.

