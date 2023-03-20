BTCC Expands Product Offerings With NFT Marketplace Token, BLUR
BTCC recently listed Blur.io’s native token to expand its cryptocurrency offerings, allowing users to enjoy exposure to the world of NFTs.LITHUANIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC has listed BLUR, the native token of the budding NFT marketplace. Users can now trade the BLUR/USDT perpetual future contract with a leverage of up to 50x on BTCC's web and app platforms.
Blur.io is an NFT marketplace where professional traders can access cutting-edge analytics and portfolio management services. The new marketplace doubles as an NFT aggregator, enabling NFT traders and investors to quickly identify rising projects and buy into them before anyone else.
The growing NFT marketplace has generated $1.8 billion from Ethereum trades over the last 30 days, surpassing OpenSea. BLUR, the ERC-20 governance token of the marketplace, can give users indirect exposure to the marketplace's growth potential and a right to participate in BLUR's governance.
With BTCC, beginner traders can demo trade the BLUR/USDT pair to hone their skills and boost their confidence before going live. Advanced traders can also diversify their trading options with BLUR or use the demo option to perfect their trading strategy.
Currently, BTCC offers over 80 coins and will continue to list more coins to provide users with an array of asset options that suit their preferences. To stay updated with the latest BTCC offerings, follow BTCC on Twitter.
