DistroTV Announces The Channel Launch of DeFiance TV, Leading Web3 News and Entertainment Broadcaster
DeFiance Media Launches New Programming Line Up Featuring Diverse Creators And Subject Matter Experts In Alternative Finance And Culture
Partnership adds market-leading alternative finance news to DistroTV's extensive existing entertainment, news, sports, film, and TV programming offerings.
We couldn’t be more grateful to the visionary team at DistroTV for allowing us the opportunity to bring a fresh voice to its platform and audience.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance Media TV, the leading 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and decentralized lifestyle, and DistroTV, the largest, independent, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, announced today that the Defiance Media 24/7 streaming news channel is now live on DistroTV, highlighted as part of its business channel offerings. Today, DeFiance is now found on the DistroTV platform.
— Marc Scarpa, CEO of DeFiance Media
Founded by veteran media entrepreneur Marc Scarpa, DeFiance Media delivers cutting-edge news, fascinating content, unscripted series, and the DeFiance Daily News, powered by the world's first AI Virtual humanoid news anchor. DeFiance Daily is designed for those curious about big tech headlines, sustainability and data. DeFiance provides viewers with cultural, financial, and lifestyle programming they’ve requested and desired.
“This partnership with DistroTV will further expand DeFiance Media’s offering as a global news brand that meets both the local and global content needs of this growing community of 350 million alternative finance revolutionaries,” said Marc Scarpa, CEO of DeFiance Media. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the visionary team at DistroTV for allowing us the opportunity to bring a fresh voice to its platform and audience.”
“We are thrilled to welcome DeFiance Media to DistroTV.” says Navdeep Saini, the co-founder and CEO of DistroTV parent company DistroScale, “DeFiance Media broadens our business and finance channel lineup. At DistroTV, we are on a mission to break down content barriers and provide thought-provoking,
stimulating, engaging content to our viewers, wherever in the world they may be, for free.”
Since its launch in 2019, DistroTV has taken note of and delivered on the demand for growth concerning its breadth of content and global audience. The streaming platform continues to focus on building a robust global network that delivers news, entertainment, music, sports, and lifestyle programming to international audiences. To become a part of this international audience, visit https://www.distro.tv or install DistroTV on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, or Android.
DistroTV has an impressive wave of channels available to stream for free that appeal to US, UK, and Canadian audiences, which include;
- Over 45 sports channels
- Over 13 documentary channels
- Over 21 Spanish-language channels, as DistroTV Español is aimed at speakers in the U.S., as well as in Latin America and included the platform’s premiere of its first original movie, Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena.
- Over 36 Indian channel live streaming channels, featuring new additions such as ABP, Bollywood Prime, Epic, FOODFOOD by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Desi TV, and more.
- And the African channel bundle, DistroTV Africa, featuring 11 entertainment and music-oriented channels
DeFiance Media’’s programming is an ideal addition to DistroTV, as DeFiance curates thought-provoking and entertaining content with inspiring hosts and subject-matter experts. This evolutionary programming is available on a linear schedule and on demand. Programming highlights include:
DeFiance Daily delivers daily news with short video reports on web3, AI, VR, and digital asset developments. Viewers stay informed and up-to-date with DeFiance's Daily's 1-Minute "Must-See Media" AI Clips and trending stories delivered every two hours. Raxana, the first broadcast television virtual
human news anchor, hosts DeFiance Daily,and features contributions from futurist and technologist Ian Beacraft.
Culture Conversations: Features exclusive interviews with entrepreneurs and investors, from the most prominent and exclusive conferences and events. Recent guests include venture capitalist Tim Draper, LiteCoin creator Charlie Lee, and Dish Network’s Charlie Ergen.
Anything is Possible: Join host and investor Patrick Tsang in inspirational conversations with entrepreneurs who share their personal success stories and the processes they employ for innovation and leadership.
The O Show: Wendy O hosts the most-watched female-run crypto program globally, "The O Show," which focuses on bringing tech-heavy information to the masses in a clear and easy-to-understand format.
Money Talks: Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, and analyst Natalie Brunell take a deep dive into the week’s
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news, offering wisdom and advice for success.
About DeFiance Media
DeFiance Media is a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and the DeFi lifestyle, which eliminates the traditional intermediaries between business and the consumer, becoming one of the most talked-about cultural, economic, and media disruptions of the millennium. DeFiance Media also streams live on FAST television platforms SLING TV, Local Now, Glewed TV, Select TV, Pzaz, Netrange and on social platforms Twitch and Twitter. DeFiance also streams on desktop and mobile via https://www.defiance.tv. Defiance Media’s investors include Blockchain Founders Fund, Percival, and Tsangs Group.
About DistroTV
DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally-minded audience of passionate viewers. Satisfying the growing demand for premium
video content in multiple languages, DistroTV delivers premium video content from producers globally across North America, the UK, Bollywood, Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, and growing. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video On Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around entertainment, lifestyle, sports, news, documentaries, and international content in live, linear, and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available to stream for free on the web, as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, and TCL.
DistroTV MEDIA INQUIRES
Alyssia Pacheco
press@distroscale.com
https://twitter.com/distrotv
DeFiance Media TV MEDIA INQUIRES
press@decentric.media
424-835-5299
https://twitter.com/defiancemediatv
DeFiance Media TV MEDIA INQUIRES
DeFiance
email us here