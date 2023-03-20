The House Hot Sheet for Week 11 of the 2023 Legislative Session

Monday

With the beginning of Week 11 comes another long week of committee hearings and executive action, beginning with a public hearing in the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee on E2SSB 5536 from Sen. June Robinson (D-Everett), the Senate’s bipartisan proposal addressing the Blake decision. Also in the afternoon, Sen. Sam Hunt’s (D-Olympia) SB 5180 to adopt the interstate teacher mobility compact has a public hearing scheduled in the Education Committee, which is also holding possible executive session on SB 5311 increasing special education funding from Sen. Lisa Wellman (D-Mercer Island).

In the Housing Committee, possible executive session is scheduled on E2SSB 5045 from Sen. Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue) which would allow certain counties to offer property tax exemptions for ADUs rented to low-income households. Also up for possible executive action is Sen. Rebecca Saldaña’s (D-Seattle) SB 5080 in the Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee, which would amend the existing Social Equity in Cannabis Program to award retail cannabis licenses to people from communities most affected by the War on Drugs.

In the late afternoon, the Transportation Committee will hear ESSB 5272, legislation from Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett) to allow for speed safety cameras in highway work zones.

Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hear SB 5606 from Sen. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek) to expands penalties in an effort to deter street racing. The Labor Committee will hear public testimony on ESSB 5267 from Sen. Kuderer to protect railroad workers, and will also hold a possible executive session on Sen. Karen Keiser’s (D-Des Moines) ESSB 5123 to prohibit discrimination during the hiring process for people who use cannabis products and Sen. Robinson’s SB 5236 to improve staffing standards for nurses.

Later in the afternoon, the State Government Committee will hold public hearing on two bills honoring Chinese Americans, including HB 1759 from Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle) to designate January as Chinese American Month. State Government also has possible executive session scheduled on ESSB 5082 from Sen. Kuderer to abolish advisory votes.

Wednesday

Wednesday includes executive session scheduled in the Health Care & Wellness Committee on Sen. Emily Randall’s (D-Bremerton) SB 5555, creating the profession of certified peer specialists and SB 5242 from Sen. Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver) which prohibits co-pays and deductible requirements for patients seeking reproductive care. In the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee a public hearing is scheduled on SSB 5499, offered by Sen. Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah) to expand the supply of nurses through joining the Nurse Licensure Compact.

Toward the end of the day, the Housing Committee has executive session scheduled for SB 5466, prime sponsored by Sen. Liias to promote transit-oriented development. The Appropriations Committee also has possible executive session scheduled on SB 5174 from Sen. Wellman to better understand the costs of school district transportation costs.

Thursday

Thursday morning, the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee has possible executive session scheduled on SB 5453 to outlaw female genital mutilation, sponsored by Sen. Keiser. At the same time in the Education Committee, Sen. Claire Wilson’s (D-Federal Way) SB 5355 to mandate instruction on sex trafficking prevention and identification has possible executive session scheduled. And also in the 8:00 AM hour, Sen. Saldaña’s SB 5365 aiming to crack down on the use of tobacco and vapor products by minors has executive session scheduled in the Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee.

In the Appropriations Committee later that day, executive session is scheduled for SB 5350 from Sen. Steve Conway (D-Tacoma) to give a one-time 3 percent benefit increase to PERS 1 and TERS 1 retirees and Sen. Cleveland’s SSB 5538 which removes penalties for retired nurses to return to the workforce.

Friday

Friday ends with public hearing in the Health Care & Wellness Committee on a bill that would create a task force to make recommendations on the possible legalization of psilocybin services, 2SSB 5263 from Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline).

Also in the morning, the Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee has executive session scheduled for SB 5280, sponsored by Sen. Noel Frame (D-Seattle), to require clergy to report child abuse and neglect.