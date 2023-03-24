Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,369 in the last 365 days.

Exclusive Transport Provider, The Coach Company, Offers Comprehensive Support to International Student Organizations

At your service

The Coach Company UK has signed a comprehensive agreement with International Students UK

Accessible transport is important for all students, especially those with disabilities, our inclusive transport ensures that all students can access the transport they need.”
— Mark Bond CEO The Coach Company Group
ASHFORD, SURREY, THAILAND, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London - International Students UK, of 5 Brayford Square London E10SG - an international student support organization has now joined The Coach Company UK to receive a group transport solution. The Coach Company offers bespoke business solutions that help organizations provide accessible, reliable, and comprehensive transportation support to students, regardless of their needs.
The Coach Company offers a range of benefits to international student organizations, including automated booking systems that can save time and resources. By automating the booking process, organizations can ensure that students have access to reliable transport when they need it without the need for manual intervention. This can help the organisation reduce the risk of overbooking or double-booking transport and ensure that students arrive at their destination on time and without delay.
Partnering with The Coach Company for transport management, international student support organisations receive specialist service, plus 1 to 1 support from an experienced transport and logistic team. The Coach Company provides distinct service levels that are different from many other transport suppliers, taking a flexible and holistic approach to look after the needs of clients while saving both time and cost in organizing transport.

Overall, with its comprehensive range of services for educational institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities, The Coach Company offers exceptional services at affordable prices, ensuring that educational establishments can run safely, comfortably, and within budget.

Richard Woodhead
The Coach Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Exclusive Transport Provider, The Coach Company, Offers Comprehensive Support to International Student Organizations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more