The Coach Company New Zealand - announced the launch of its service in Auckland
This expansion is a significant starting point for the company and is expected to enhance the travel experience for passengers in the region.
I am thrilled to announce that we have expanded our coach and bus charter services to New Zealand. We are an established provider of these services in the UK and Australia.”AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company's new services in Auckland and the North Island include coach and bus charter to both individuals and corporate clients - including airport transfers, and tour packages, offering a range of options for travelers to choose from. With its modern and well-maintained coaches and experienced drivers, The Coach Company New Zealand is committed to providing a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable travel experience for its passengers.
— Mark Bond CEO The Coach Company Group
The New Zealand service is the latest development for The Coach Company Group, which is an established provider of coach transportation services in the UK and Australia. With operations now in three countries, the company offers a range of coach travel options, to both B2C and B2B markets. The Coach Company Group's modern and well-maintained fleet of coaches provides a comfortable and safe travel experience for passengers, while its experienced drivers are knowledgeable about the destinations they serve. The company is committed to providing excellent customer service and strives to make each trip a memorable experience for its passengers.
In Australia, The Coach Company Group is best known for its operating companies - Coachhire.com.au, Sydneybushire.com, and Lowcostselfdrive.com.au. With its focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, the company has been well-received by travelers.
The company's established track record of providing high-quality transportation services in both the UK and Australia is a testament to our commitment to New Zealand.
The Coach Company Group's operations in New Zealand offer a range of coach travel options and provide a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable travel experience for passengers.
