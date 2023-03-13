The Coach Company New Zealand Announce Membership of Bus & Coach Association NZ
The Bus & Coach Association represents the industry in New Zealand, to promote a safe, efficient, sustainable, and profitable road transport industry.
This is a logical step in developing our New Zealand nationwide service.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coach Company Group announced its membership in the Bus & Coach Association New Zealand. Established in 1931, the association provides - Advocacy to central and local government and stakeholders on important legislative and policy decisions on behalf of members and encourages constructive long-term relationships with each. An authentic unified voice in public forums on important issues affecting membership and the industry – working closely with members to listen to and understand their views and aspirations. Information and advice, services and products to assist members to add value to their businesses and meet their business goals. Promote and inspire the highest standards of professionalism across the membership and broader industry to enhance the professional standing of members. Improve public understanding of the important role the bus and coach industry plays in the New Zealand transport system and the wider economy.
— Mark Bond CEO of The Coach Company Group
The Coach Company New Zealand began operations in the Auckland area in late 2022, with plans for a nationwide rollout in 2023. Although new to New Zealand the group has been successful in transport management in both The UK and Australia for many years. With a total turnover In the last 12 months of over NZ$32 million.
