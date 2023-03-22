AntiParkinson Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AntiParkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AntiParkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antiparkinson drugs market. As per TBRC’s antiparkinson drugs market forecast, the global anti-parkinson drugs market size is expected to grow to $12.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market. North America is expected to hold the largest antiparkinson drugs market share. Major players in the antiparkinson drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche, UCB S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Mylan.

Trending AntiParkinson Drugs Market Trend

Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of human drugs, paid $1.04 billion for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. in December 2020. Through this acquisition, Prevail's portfolio of clinical-stage and preclinical neuroscience assets will serve as the program's foundation, and the acquisition will introduce a new approach to Lilly's drug discovery and development processes. This will allow Lilly to expand its research efforts, launch a gene therapy program, and increase the drug development and commercialization capabilities of Lilly in the field of neurological disorders. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company pioneering in the discovery and development of gene therapies for patients with Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

AntiParkinson Drugs Market Segments

• By Drugs Class: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, Transdermal

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global antiparkinson drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-parkinson drug is a term used to describe the medications that are mostly used to treat Parkinson's disease. They are not psychiatric medications, so they cannot legally be used to treat mental health issues. However, a doctor or psychiatrist may recommend one of these medications in addition to an antipsychotic to lessen some of the antipsychotic's negative effects.

AntiParkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AntiParkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antiparkinson drugs market size, drivers and trends, antiparkinson drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and antiparkinson drugs market growth across geographies. The antiparkinson drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



