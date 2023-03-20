Duma Tiles Introduces Dumawall Plus: The First Do-it-Yourself Fully Waterproof Wall Tile

An introduction to Duma Tiles, a trusted UK seller of the Dumawall Plus brand. A range of modern, slick and innovative products

BRADFORD, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duma Tiles, a leading UK seller of the Dumawall Plus brand, is proud to announce its wide range of products for bathroom and renovation projects. With its unique features and innovative technology, Dumawall Plus has become a big name in the industry and is trusted by homeowners, businesses and professionals alike.

One of the most significant advantages of Dumawall Plus is its fully waterproof nature that is easy to install with its tongue and groove system. The tiles can be installed quickly and conveniently without drying time or grouting. Additionally, they can be installed directly on old tiles, making them ideal for those looking for a quick and affordable renovation solution without the hassle.

Dumawall Plus tiles can be simply installed by: Gluing, Nailing, or Stapling. The absence of joints means no more dirty grout lines, making cleaning and maintenance a breeze. Moreover, the tiles are UV-resistant, ensuring that they maintain their original color and do not fade over time.

Dumawall tiles are manufactured using the revolutionary RCB technology®. This unique and patented technology ensures that the tiles are extremely stable, water-resistant, and safe. The RCB technology® results in a strong adhesion of the decor layer to the slab, preventing the decor layer from peeling. This makes Dumawall Plus tiles the ideal base for a shower that users can enjoy for a long time.

Dumawall Plus is 100% recyclable, making it an ideal choice for those who value sustainability and environmental friendliness.

"We are thrilled to bring Dumawall Plus tiles to the UK market," says the spokesperson at Duma Tiles.. "These tiles are a game-changer, providing a quick and easy solution for homeowners and builders alike. We believe that our customers will appreciate the sustainability, quick installation, and durability that these tiles offer."

Duma Tiles takes pride in providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that its customers have access to the highest quality products in the market. With Dumawall Plus, customers can achieve their desired look for their bathroom or home renovation project without compromising on quality or durability.

Whether a user is a homeowner, a business or a professional, Duma Tiles has a wide range of Dumawall Plus products to meet their needs. With designs to suit any environment, customers can choose from a variety of colors and patterns to suit their tastes and style.

Duma Tiles is committed to delivering its customers the best products and services. With Dumawall Plus, customers can expect a hassle-free installation process and a long-lasting, high-quality product that will transform any space.

Professionals, businesses and homeowners can visit the Website of Duma Tiles at: https://www.dumatiles.co.uk/, and see the full range of Dumawall Plus products and start their renovation journey.

About the Company:

Duma Tiles, a top UK distributor of the Dumawall Plus brand, offers superior waterproof wall Tile products for bathroom and home renovations. With an extensive collection of designs and patterns, Duma Tiles is dedicated to delivering unparalleled customer service and the utmost quality products available in the industry.

Watch the installation video here: https://youtu.be/rLl50seT7v4